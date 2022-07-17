ads

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were an attractive couple in the 1990s. At the time, both actors were becoming famous thanks to their successful movies. The two were married from 1990 to 2001 and even adopted children together. But some fans might wonder: Why did Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman adopt children?

How many children do Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman have?

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise in 1991 | Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

During their marriage, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman adopted two children: daughter Isabella Jane (born 1992) and son Connor Anthony (born 1995).

After their breakup, Cruise and Kidman had children with other people. Cruise and actress Katie Holmes welcomed daughter Suri in 2006. Kidman, meanwhile, married country singer Keith Urban and welcomed two daughters: Sunday Rose (2008) and Faith Margaret (2010).

Why did Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman adopt children?

Nicole Kidman rarely discusses her adopted children with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, but she did mention Isabella and Connor in a new interview.https://t.co/CPn8eMNZRl — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) April 23, 2019

Nicole Kidman wanted children early in her marriage to Tom Cruise. However, she experienced an ectopic pregnancy and lost the child.

“It is a huge and painful longing. And the loss! Miscarriage loss isn’t talked about enough,” she told Tatler in 2018. “That’s an enormous pain for certain women. There is an enormous amount of pain and an enormous amount of joy on the other side.”

After the harrowing experience, doctors told Kidman that she may not be able to conceive children. As a result, she and Cruise decided to adopt. Her children, Isabella and Connor, had biological parents who were unable to care for them, and Cruise and Kidman adopted them through the Church of Scientology.

“Whether you’re a foster mom, whether you’re a foster mom, whether you’re a birth mom, it’s the thrill of bonding with a child and helping guide and raise them. [that is important]Kidman explained.

Are the 2 actors close with their children?

Nicole Kidman is seen with her younger children much more often than her older children. Rumors suggest that they are separated because Isabella and Connor are still members of the Church of Scientology, which Kidman left in the 1990s.

However, Kidman has denied those claims. She told Australia’s Who magazine in 2018 that she is generally “very secretive” about her children and that her religious beliefs have not affected her relationship with her.

“They are adults,” he said. “They are capable of making their own decisions. They have made the decision to be Scientologists and as a mother, it is my job to love them.”

She added: “And I’m an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe: that no matter what your child does, the child has love and they have to know that love is available and I’m open here.”

Meanwhile, it seems that Cruise also has a good relationship with Isabella and Connor. In March 2022, they both shared the trailer for their new movie, Top Gun: Maverickon social networks.

For more information on the world of entertainment and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet YouTube Channel.

RELATED: Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman played a couple 3 times on the screen

ads