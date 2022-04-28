Why did Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman get divorced?

They were one of the most revered couples in Hollywood and also one of the most enigmatic.Tom Cruise Y Nicole Kidman had a history surrounded by great secrecy in which the scientology played an important role. The actors broke up and the two children they adopted, isabella Y ConnorThey chose to stay with their father. Both have shone in their careers and over time they had new loves.

The actors met on the set of the film. Thunder daysfrom Tony Scott. The chemistry between them was instantaneous, so much so that the love they played in the film was brought to life. They were married on December 24, 1990, with Dustin Hoffmann as a witness, at a chapel in Telluride, Colorado, where the couple owned a cabin.

During the 11 years they were together, they walked the red carpets of half the world showing their cloying love with incessant kisses and caresses. They embodied what seemed like a perfect couple until everything fell apart. The official version is that their professional careers separated them. Two years before, Nicole Kidman Y Tom Cruise met on the screen for a historical film, the last work of the master kubrick, Eyes Wide Shuta grueling 400-day shoot that marked the end of their love story.

Once they were legally separated, she had to sign a confidentiality agreement. In 2001, the actress told presenter David Letterman about her divorce: “Well, now I can wear heels”. It was not until 2012 when he spoke more. It was in DuJour Magazine. “I fell madly, passionately in love. I would have gone to the ends of the earth for him.”explained the beautiful actress.

He also remarked that, due to media pressure in general, and the harassment of the paparazzi in particular, they were “in a bubble”: “Just the two of us. We became very dependent on each other.” The breakup, as she herself confessed, “was a shock”. “It took me a long time to recover”finished Nicole Kidman.

The truth is that this couple of eleven years of relationship had very good moments but also quite bad ones due to the routine, trips and even the fights that became something habitual in them. Although the official version says that they divorced for their acting careers, sources close to the couple affirm that the scientology It was the main reason for the separation.