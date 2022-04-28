Entertainment

Why did Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman get divorced?

Photo of James James5 mins ago
0 8 2 minutes read

They were one of the most revered couples in Hollywood and also one of the most enigmatic.Tom Cruise Y Nicole Kidman had a history surrounded by great secrecy in which the scientology played an important role. The actors broke up and the two children they adopted, isabella Y ConnorThey chose to stay with their father. Both have shone in their careers and over time they had new loves.

The actors met on the set of the film. Thunder daysfrom Tony Scott. The chemistry between them was instantaneous, so much so that the love they played in the film was brought to life. They were married on December 24, 1990, with Dustin Hoffmann as a witness, at a chapel in Telluride, Colorado, where the couple owned a cabin.

Source link

Photo of James James5 mins ago
0 8 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Nacho asks for a miracle for the health of his friend Chyno Miranda: Rumors assure that the Venezuelan singer is hospitalized for his serious health condition | People | Entertainment

3 mins ago

I tested Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber’s thigh-high boots

7 mins ago

Belinda brings out her most sensual side and imitates adult movie actors: VIDEO

16 mins ago

Five movies on Netflix, Amazon and HBO Max to watch on your birthday

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button