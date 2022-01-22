Why did Tom Cruise turn down the role of Iron Man early in the MCU?

The Doctor Strange 2 leak has rekindled the rumors regarding a possible involvement of Tom Cruise in the MCU as Iron Man. The actor was very close to this role already at the beginning of the franchise but then, as we all know, he was entrusted to Robert Downey Jr. who interpreted it until its disappearance in Averngers: Endgame.

The upper floors of the Marvel Studios in fact, in the early 2000s, they were convinced that no one other than the Mission Impossible star could play a character as multifaceted as Tony Stark. Tom Cruise, however, was immediately very reluctant, believing he would not be particularly suited to this role. In a statement released in 2008, the year the first Iron Man was released, the actor said:

“It wasn’t meant for me. It wouldn’t have worked. I’m sure of it. If I’m playing someone, I want to do it in the best way possible. If I’m committed to something, I want it to be something really special, something that I really believe in. And as the project was taking shape, I felt that it would not work. I had to make a decision for my own good and that of the film and so I decided to step aside, leaving that role to those who surely have the opportunity to do it in the best possible way. Robert Downey Jr. was perfect. I couldn’t imagine anyone else like Iron Man. Really. It was exceptional. “

There are so many variations that could appear in Doctor Strange 2, after the Multiverse was officially torn apart in Spider-Man: No Way Home therefore, the presence of Tom Cruise on the set of the film with Benedict Cumberbatch could really make sense. We remind you, however, that at the moment there is still no official status and that therefore, the man in the photo could only be an extra “particularly similar” to the actor. What do you think about it?