Why did Tom Felton lie about the experience of riding a broomstick to a Harry Potter fan? | REVTLI | ANSWERS

english actor, Tom Feltonis mostly recognized for the role of Draco Malfoy, since he played the Slytherin wizard throughout the franchise. Harry Potter.

Along with the then unknown Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma WatsonFelton built a worldwide fan base thanks to the film adaptations of the books of JK Rowling.

After the Harry Potter franchise ended, Felton continued to act in movies like “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” and “To United Kingdom”in addition to appearing in television series such as “The Flash” and the miniseries “Labyrinth”. Additionally, she participated in “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts”where he met with cast and crew members to fondly remember the beloved franchise.

Although Felton is currently involved in other projects, English continues to answer questions about everything related to Harry Potter. During an interview with Square Mile, the popular Draco shared a sweet memory off screen.

Felton revealed how he learned to manage his interactions with fans when he was at Comic-Con in San Diego, detailing why he had to lie when asked by a young woman about what it’s like to fly on a broomstick.

“We were doing a question and answer session with thousands of Potter fans. This little seven-year-old is coming. We give you the microphone. She says, ‘What’s it like to fly on a broomstick?’ And I answer: ‘Painful! Horrible! You sit on that metal pole and get the wind blowing through your hair!’ And her face was like: [Felton hace un gesto con los ojos de alarma]. So I quickly realized and say: It is one of the best experiences of your life! How old you? You are nine… Soon you will be two years older and you will be able to find out for yourself.”

At that moment the actor realized just how real the Harry Potter universe was to some young fans. In their minds, the on-screen characters really do fly on broomsticks. Clearly Felton couldn’t break the little girl’s heart with behind-the-scenes facts.

Another Harry Potter star keeping the magic alive for youngsters is Emma Watsonwell in 2015 the situation that lived with a child dressed as Harry for Halloween went viral. She acted like he really was Harry, telling him that she was Hermione Granger and therefore they were friends.

As fans of the wizarding world continue to grow day by day, it’s wonderful to know that the cast of the franchise remains determined to keep the magic alive despite the years.

Source: Screenrant

