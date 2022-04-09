Why did Tuca Ferretti explode against Tigres players in 2014?

Almost eight years after the episode in which Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti exploded against his players in a preseason that he was doing tigers in the Riviera Maya, “the truth” about that episode was revealed, told in detail by Gerardo Lugothen feline element.

“Nobody has talked about the true story,” said the former midfielder in an interview for the program TUDN Free Kicknoting that Emanuel “Tito” Villa he only related what he saw, without going beyond everything that was given for the strategist to explode.

Previously, the striker pointed out that Tuca had come to training that day upset and that he had already yelled at them a few times, although the version is not entirely accurate, according to Lugowho pointed out that everything was the fault of a young man, quite possibly Ubaldo Moon,

“Prior to this quilombo that was armed, one of the kids, of the young people who went up to the preseason, throws the pass and hits him in the neck; he (Tuca) had his back turned; When he hit him, the boy froze, began to tremble and Tuca just turned to see him and made an angry face, and he didn’t say anything to him, “he recalled.

“It started there, you saw him upset. Follow the game, the training. But it was not out of the blue, he already brought a good madrazo“, laughed Lugo later while on the screen it was reproduced how Ferretti exploded in front of all his players before retiring.

The Pilot wanted to grab with blows

Asked if he had had to suffer Tuca’s fury, Lugo denied it, although he recalled that “there were several” who had a hard time, one of them Israel Jiménez, with whom he was even going to fight.

“I had not yet arrived at the club, but there is the story that Israel Jiménez was going to fight with Tuca; They grabbed him, but he had already left at the time to want to hit him, “said Lugo.