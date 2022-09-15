Why did Ukraine launch a counteroffensive and how will Russia respond?

Ukrainian tells how she experienced the Russian occupation 2:14

(CNN Spanish) — Against all odds, at the end of August Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in territories occupied by Russia since the beginning of its invasion in February, and this has pushed the war into a new stage.

First in the south, in Kherson Oblast, and then in the northeast, around the city of Kharkiv, Ukrainian troops seem to have broken, at least temporarily, the inertia of the war of attrition into which both sides had descended. , and they launched to maneuver from two directions achieving important successes especially in the northeast.

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, some 8,000 square kilometers of territory were liberated, equivalent to more than 10% of the total occupied by Russia. Zelensky even traveled to Izium, the largest of the recently liberated cities, and was seen on the streets.

Meanwhile, the world wonders how Russia, whose military superiority is still evident but has not been clearly shown, could respond to these offensives that have hit its positions with force, a few months before the start of a winter that will be very hard on the people of Ukraine.

How do Russian soldiers escape from the Ukrainian outpost? 0:56

This is what we know about the Ukrainian counteroffensives so far.

How did the war get here?

Russia invaded Ukraine from the north, east and south on February 24, 2022, after months of troop buildup along the border. You can read here about the causes of these wars.

In the north, Russian troops marched from Belarus to the outskirts of Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, while in the east they attacked the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which since 2014 have been controlled by rebel militias backed by Moscow.

In Kyiv, the Russian columns were pushed back by the Ukrainians and had to withdraw, and in Donbas — at war since 2014 and highly fortified — both sides engaged in a war of attrition.

But in the south, Russia had its greatest successes, capturing large portions of territory in the Kherson, Zaporizhia, and Donetsk oblasts, thus achieving one of its goals: the land corridor between Crimea — annexed in 2014 — and the territories in Donetsk, in the hands of pro-Russian rebels.

After that first phase, the war seemed to stall in the east and south, with daily fighting, frequent air and artillery bombardment, and little movement.

Exclusive: CNN Enters Newly Liberated Izium in Ukraine 3:14

Counteroffensive at Kherson

The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on August 29 in the south, in the Kherson oblast and precisely in the direction of the city of the same name, one of the largest captured by Russia at the beginning of the war.

Precisely since the capture of Kherson, Melitopol and Mariupol, among other cities in the south, Ukrainians and Russians have been fighting in these regions, and Kyiv has repeatedly stated its intentions to recover it, in the case of Kherson even before the end of the year. .

For weeks leading up to the counteroffensive, Ukrainian forces had been carrying out attacks in the region against infrastructure and supply lines — including bridges — of Russian troops stationed there, in preparation for the assault. And in the previous days these attacks intensified against command centers, ammunition depots and other targets.

Ukrainian tanks, supported by infantry and artillery, then attacked in two directions at Kherson and were successful at the start of the offensive, liberating four villages.

The advance then slowed in the face of Russian resistance, and fighting continues in the area to this day.

Exclusive: CNN Enters Newly Liberated Izium in Ukraine 3:14

“This process will not be very fast,” said Oleksiy Arestovych, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, in a statement published on Telegram at the start of the counter-offensive, “but it will end with the installation of the Ukrainian flag over all settlements in Ukraine”.

Counteroffensive in Kharkiv

As the fighting continued in the south, Ukraine surprised by opening a second axis in its counteroffensive almost 450 kilometers away: its forces attacked on September 7 in the northeast and around the city of Kharkiv, which Russia had threatened since the beginning of the war. the war without being able to take.

In this region there were no rumors of a counteroffensive, announcements or previous attacks, and the surprise seems to have been complete: the Ukrainian troops broke through, overwhelmed the Russian forces stationed there -mostly from the second line- who fell back, and recovered a huge amount of territory and about 300 towns, including the very important city of Izium, occupied by Russia since April.

In the weeks before this second counteroffensive, Russia had moved troops south to reinforce its defenses, leaving its positions in the north weaker, according to Ukrainian officials and satellite images geolocated by CNN.

“Ukrainian forces are likely to have prudently exploited Russian troop relocation, equipment and overall operational approach to launch localized counter-offensives towards hotspots in the Kharkiv Oblast,” the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said. ), a Washington-based analytical group, at the start of this counteroffensive.

What role does the West play in the recovery of Ukrainian territories? 2:02

After their initial successes, Ukrainian troops now appear to have stopped at the Oskol River, a major natural obstacle, and it is unclear whether they will attempt to cross it or consolidate their gains before winter sets in.

How could Russia respond?

Ukraine surprised Russia and the world with its ability to mount a counteroffensive at the end of August, in the midst of a war that has devastated much of the country and in which the disparity of forces against it is notable. And, even more, he surprised with his successes in the assault on the Kharkiv oblast.

The question that travels the world is how Russia will react, which seems still committed to its invasion of Ukraine and willing to continue fighting.

“Ukraine’s stunning reconquest of vast swathes of Russian-controlled territory is renewing focus on the most chilling unknown in a war already marked by extreme cruelty: the depths to which a cornered Vladimir Putin could descend,” said Stephen Collinson, of CNN, in an analysis.

In particular, there are fears that Russia could use weapons of mass destruction in the event that conventional warfare turns decisively against it: from chemical weapons to nuclear warheads of reduced power and tactical use, Moscow has an impressive arsenal of deterrents.

Ukrainian troops received with gifts in newly liberated village 0:39

The existence of these weapons explains, in part, the fact that Ukraine has not decided to take the war to Russian territory, or that Western countries – especially the United States and the United Kingdom – have limited their arms shipments to defensive systems that make it possible to deal with the invasion but not cause damage inside Russia.

This is how we understand the refusal of many European countries, especially Germany and France, to supply Ukraine with combat planes or tanks, weapons for mainly offensive use.

But Russia can also respond in another way: it has not yet used all its conventional military capacity, it has not yet put the country on a war footing with extensive mobilizations -as Ukraine did-, and it still has the capacity to launch powerful offensives against the vanguards of the Ukrainian advance.

Moscow has also not unleashed, to date, a campaign of total destruction of civil infrastructure in the country to weaken the capacity to wage war and the morale of the population, as it did launch it from the first day against military infrastructure.

Recently, this last point could be changing.

At least since the start of the counter-offensive around Kharkiv, the Russian Armed Forces have increased their attacks on power plants in Ukraine and other civilian targets, and recently Russian warplanes severely damaged a dam on the Kryvyi Rih river, and some area residents had to be evacuated.

As winter approaches in the northern hemisphere, damage to Ukraine’s energy infrastructure will hit hard mainly on civilians and their ability to warm up in the frigid temperatures of Eastern Europe.

With information from Anna Chernova, Nathan Hodge, Jim Sciutto, Tim Lister, Olga Voitovych, Jo Shelley, Tara John, Olha Konovalova, Rebecca Wright, Rob Picheta, Vasco Cotovio, Natasha Bertrand, Oren Liebermann, Katie Bo Lillis, Sana Noor Haq, and Oleksandra Ochman.