Why did Victoria withdraw the complaint against Real Sociedad and Honduras Progreso?

The Victory was the team that managed the complaint of loss of points to the teams Royal Society and Honduras Progress, which led the authorities of the Legal Affairs Commission and Fenafuth to make a resolution and send it to the National League.

This Wednesday was called to determine once and for all the decision that should be made and to everyone’s surprise the Jaiba Brava withdrew the lawsuit since it presented a letter.

The note sent by manager Luis Orlando Cruz del Victoria is quoted as follows: “Honorable Board of Directors of the National Soccer League of Honduras, I, Javier Orlando Cruz, of generals already known in the car, acting in the capacity of President and legal representative of Club Deportivo Victoria, in the complaint presented by virtue of non-compliance with the Statutes and Regulations for Championships and Competitions, both of the National Professional League of Honduras by the Honduran clubs Progreso and Real Sociedad Municipal”, he begins by saying.

And they add: “With all due respect, I sympathize with this administrative body to file a writ of withdrawal, which I doubt as follows: It is not in our interest to continue with the procedures of the same.”

In addition, the director of the Ceibeño team made a request.

“To the honorable Board of Directors of the National Professional Football League, based on Article 80 of the Constitution of the Republic, I respectfully request: Admit this withdrawal letter, and consider me withdrawn in these proceedings.”

Decline

Club Deportivo Platense officially became this Wednesday in the relegated team of Honduran soccer after the meeting where the subject was the administrative resolution on the complaint of points for Real Sociedad and Honduras Progreso.

The lawsuit against Real Sociedad and Honduras Progreso had no effect, since Victoria, a club that had sued them a few months ago for paying their registration fee one month after the deadline, which was August 7, retracted this day and by means of a letter he withdrew it.

In the voting, Platense did not receive any votes in favor, so the Buenos Aires team officially bids farewell to the National League for the third time in its history.