Why did we want the couple Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer?

In case you haven’t caught the news yet, fans of Friends in recent days they have cheered at the gossip that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer (aka Ross and Rachel) would become a real couple in life.

For those who, we imagine are few, did not know the situation of Ross and Rachel, the romantic understanding between Schwimmer and Aniston, from the 90s cult series Friends, was one of the most famous on TV of all time.

Their relationship, defined ongoing or orn & off, gave us many famous phrases, which were then used out of context, among these the most famous is certainly “we were on a break», Literally translated into Italian« we had taken a break », or« we had broken up », used by Ross to justify his betrayal in the third season, when he is discovered by Rachel. Alibi that for sure many will have made their own.

During the highly anticipated “Friends: The Reunion”, which arrived in America on HBO Max and in Italy on Sky and NOW in May, Aniston and Schwimmer, shocking fans, admit that during the first season they would have had a real crush. According to Schwimmer, the two would never be able to become a couple because the opportunity never presented itself, they were like “two ships passingLike ships crossing at sea, because there was always one of the two in a relationship.

After the Reunion, the gossip inevitably fueled that the two were finally able to be together thanks to the fact that Schwimmer would have declared that he had recently spent a lot of time at Jennifer Aniston’s house in LA.

Although Schwimmer quickly denied the gossip, through a statement issued to the The Sun by one of his agents who allegedly said that “there is no truth“Or” there is no truth “in recent rumors, the actor was unable to stem the tsunami of fans with hearts swollen with joy. On social media, many fed expectations for the couple with comments Jen and Dav that, finally after 27 years from the first platonic love that broke out on the set, she would find herself again.

As hope is always the last to die, and if it happened for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck who successfully reheated the soup from the day before, it couldn’t happen the same for Jennifer Aniston and David Swimmer to rekindle the flame of attraction.? It is always fair to dream on these hot midsummer nights.

But why are we so obsessed with the love stories of 90’s stars? ** The return of #Bennifer, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez ** in version 2.0, after relationships and separations, which is keeping fans glued to the web are proof of that. In the US there is talk of a tendency to develop one para-social relationship with the stars that leads us to want to know everything about them, a bit as if they were members of our family. To this is added what the return of the flame with an ex of the nineties represents in this delicate period of our history: an unconscious desire to believe in the second chance, which brings the inclination to fairytale romance to take over.

According to US psychologists who are observing the phenomenon in the days of social media, these feelings have fueled the record views for the hashtag #Bennifer, who became one of the trendiest on Twitter within hours of the news of Lopez and Affleck’s relationship. The two celebrities represent much more than ex who find each other, perhaps because they demonstrate that in the chaos of life people made for each other, after various vicissitudes, can really find themselves at the right time.

