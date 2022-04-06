Entertainment

Why did Will Smith and his first wife get divorced?

Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

There is no doubt that Will Smith He is one of the most acclaimed actors on the big screen. Throughout his career he has shown that he has a talent for playing any kind of role. That is why his performances have been among the most viewed in the world. A clear example of this is the saga of men in black who starred alongside the legendary Tommy Lee Jones.

This 2022 will remain forever stored in his memory since in addition to being crowned for the first time as the “Best Leading Actor” was a participant in one of the most scandalous moments of the Oscar awards. Minutes before receiving the statuette he hit the comedian Chris Rock for making fun of his current wife’s baldness.

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Daniel Radcliffe writes the script for his next film

1 min ago

The Batman Robert Pattinson Zoë Kravitz

13 mins ago

Netflix: Elliot Page’s character will also be trans in The Umbrella Academy

24 mins ago

Kourtney Kardashian shares photos of her wedding with Travis Barker

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button