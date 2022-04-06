Why did Will Smith and his first wife get divorced?

There is no doubt that Will Smith He is one of the most acclaimed actors on the big screen. Throughout his career he has shown that he has a talent for playing any kind of role. That is why his performances have been among the most viewed in the world. A clear example of this is the saga of men in black who starred alongside the legendary Tommy Lee Jones.

This 2022 will remain forever stored in his memory since in addition to being crowned for the first time as the “Best Leading Actor” was a participant in one of the most scandalous moments of the Oscar awards. Minutes before receiving the statuette he hit the comedian Chris Rock for making fun of his current wife’s baldness.

On the other hand, and after this fact, everyone wonders how it is Will Smith as a husband, since apparently he has a very particular relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith. Both have stated on several occasions that they are an open marriage. After so many years of relationship, the actors made that decision so that the fire in the couple does not go out.

To the surprise of many Will Smith was previously married to Jada Pinkett Smith. In 1992 he married the businesswoman Sheree Zampino with whom he had a son named Willard Christopher Smith III. After three years they decided to put an end to this fleeting but intense marriage.

According to sources close to the couple, they affirm that Will Smith he realized that he was not in love with Sheree and that is why he made the decision to continue with her, but as friends. However, another of the versions that circulated at that time is that the protagonist of the film “Independence Day” He met his current wife and fell in love at first sight. This rumor gained a lot of strength when two years after his divorce with Sheree, Will Smith got married with Jada Pinkett Smith.