“Why did you bring Ronaldo back?”

Fowler has questioned Manchester United’s decision to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. “While the record signing of Darwin Nunez seems certain for Liverpool, what fascinates me is the presence of Manchester United in the midst of the negotiations,” Fowler wrote in an op-ed for the Mirror.

“I can assure you that Liverpool leaders are uncomfortable with this presence, as it has the potential to drive up not only the price but also wages. No agent worth their salt would use it to get a bigger deal, let’s be clear. »

‘United are signing players just so they don’t go to rivals’

“But the fact that United are there instantly demonstrates why this could so easily be another masterstroke for Liverpool in the transfer market, and it is a point that is so often overlooked in desperation to see new faces. , new signings, new excitement,” added the ex-Kop idol.

“I don’t mean to be mean, but United could have written a book on how to miss these transfers last seasons. Sign players just because you don’t want them to go to a rival? “Cristiano did his job well enough, but signing him because he could have gone to City? It was a real disaster. And the same with Alexis Sanchez. No, not the same, 10 times worse,” he said. continued the former striker.

Fowler then concluded by blurting out: “The worst part is that he (Ronaldo) not only broke United’s salary structure, he shattered it. That’s how a goalkeeper at goal can end up at £400,000 a week, and a midfielder like Pogba who couldn’t even get into the squad half the time at even more.”