Why didn’t Anne Hathaway and Amy Schumer get the chance to be Barbie?

Actress Margot Robbie admitted in an interview that she was not initially cast to play the doll. barbie on the big screen.

Margot Robbie left it to play her missed character of Harley-Quinn barbie Greta Gerwig in the movie. In fact, Richard Dixon, president of Mattel, said in an interview Time He Robbie It is literally the reincarnation of the world’s most famous doll.

However, the Australian actress was not the first choice to play the girlfriend. Ken, It is learned that the makers also had two other actors in mind.

Amy Schumer

Originally, Amy Schumer was chosen when Sony was in charge of the project; However, in 2017 it was revealed that she had dropped the plan. He backed out because his busy schedule did not allow him to commit to the tapes.

However, in 2022 he explained the true reason: “They certainly didn’t want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it,” he said. hollywood reporter,

Despite “creative differences,” Schumer says she’s looking forward to the much-anticipated release barbie in live action.

She said, “I’m looking forward to seeing the movie, I think it looks awesome… There’s a new team behind it and it looks very feminist and cool, so I’ll be watching that movie.”

Anne Hathaway

While looking for another hero, they called on Anne Hathaway. But it did not materialize and, due to delays in the project, Sony lost the rights and it went to Warner Bros.

Although hathway came too close to play barbie In 2017, that opportunity was seized when Warner cast Margot Robbie to play the character.

Although there is no official announcement yet, there are rumors Anne HathawayShe is an award-winning actress who has won Oscars, Golden Globes, BAFTAs and SAG Awards for her outstanding performances. the Miserablesmay have a brief appearance in Barbie.

For now, it remains to wait for the premiere of the film, which will be released in theaters in Latin America on July 20, 2023.

Barbie is a live action film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. , Source: Warner Bros.

Margot Robbie on ‘Barbie’: “Mattel allowed us to poke fun at her in a loving way”

Australian Margot Robbie revealed that as a child she was “agnostic” about the 1959 doll created by Ruth Handler and being its heroine. barbie This has helped him to “appreciate what they’ve managed to do” in this film, where there will be multiple representations, both professional and of various sizes and ethnic minorities.

“We wanted Mattel Support the film, but we don’t need his approval. We don’t have to stick to any conditions”, believes the actress, adding that, in fact, one of the people most mocked in the film is the “CEO” of an American company.

“They were wonderful in letting us do this. I can’t imagine any other major corporation that would agree to be represented like this”, he says. In any case, the jokes are “affectionate”. Robbie, he had no idea where the project would go.

barbie A commitment to racial diversity with actors such as Issa Rae (the Barbie president) and Simu Liu (one of Ken), while American-Honduran America Ferrera plays Gloria, a “fan”. barbie matures in the “real world”.