Why didn’t Ben Affleck direct The Batman? Here is his motivation

Although the SnyderVerse has been the subject of numerous criticisms over the years, many considered Ben Affleck’s transposition of the Dark Knight to the big screen as one of the best.

Ben Affleck refused to direct The Batman

The actor had also been chosen by Warner to direct a stand-alone film, but the project never materialized, leading the major to opt for a younger version with Robert Pattinson, completely disconnected from continuity. So why didn’t Ben Affleck ever direct The Batman?

It was he who revealed it during a recent interview with the microphones of the Los Angeles Times, explaining how he was at a particular time in his life when he needed to review his priorities. Directing a Batman movie wasn’t going to make him happy and it made no sense to him to make a film without being emotionally involved in it.

A truly wasted opportunity if we consider that, according to some rumors, the film should have taken inspiration from Arkham Origins, a well-known video game by WB Montreal, and would have seen the return of Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke.

Ben Affleck will no longer be Batman

After additional shots for the Zack Snyder’s Justice League Ben Affleck will officially end his experience as Batman in The Flash, DC’s cinecomic coming in November.

Taking BatFleck’s place in the DC universe on the big screen will be re-entrant Michael Keaton, ready to don the costume 29 years after his last appearance in Tim Burton’s Batman Returns.

While waiting to review Ben Affleck in The Flash, you can retrieve the Blu-Ray version of the Zack Snyder’s Justice League. You can find it, at an affordable price, by following this link.