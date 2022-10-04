Why didn’t Cristiano Ronaldo play against Manchester City? The amazing justification of Erik ten Hag (video)

The Manchester United coach gave a rather surprising explanation for the absence of CR7 on the field to challenge the neighbor of City.

By the editor

Published on 4/10/2022 at 07:40

MAnchester United had a hell of a debacle on Sunday at the Etihad against their neighbor City. Beaten 6-3, the Red Devils were no match for the offensive armada of the Citizens led by Erling Haaland, author of a hat-trick. At halftime, the scoreboard was already 4-0. The situation was catastrophic and Erik ten Hag had the opportunity to bring up a formidable element to try to turn the tide: Cristiano Ronaldo. Except that the Dutch technician did not, leaving the five-time Ballon d’Or spectator of this sad spectacle.

A decision that raises questions, especially since the Portuguese has not hidden his desires elsewhere throughout the summer. But Erik ten Hag justified himself in a press conference after the match. “I didn’t bring him in out of respect for Cristiano himself, for his great career,” explains the Manchester United coach. “Another reason was that I could bring up Anthony Martial who needed playing time.”

Admittedly, his change made it possible to make the score lighter since the French international scored twice at the very end of the match. Insufficient to really save the match, and even less to calm the speculation around Ronaldo.