Why didn’t Julia Roberts do more rom-coms like Pretty Woman?

When you talk about Romantic comedies it is impossible not to think of Pretty Woman (1990). This film by Julia Roberts and Richard Gere marked a before and after for the genre. Julia achieved stardom with her role as Vivian Ward. Since then, the actress has become a reference, but for a long time stayed away from romantic comediesuntil now that he returns with the film Ticket to Paradise.

After Pretty WomanJulia appeared in such hits as Notting Hill, Runaway Bride, My best friend’s Wedding, among other. After trying herself in other genres, such as drama, where she got the Oscar a Best actress by Erin Brockovich, Julia distanced herself from romantic comedies.

