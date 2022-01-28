Why didn’t Matt Reeves direct Ben Affleck’s Batman?

The director of Batman, Matt Reevesreveals why he gave up directing the Batman movie with the script written by Ben Affleck. At the time, the studio sent Matt Reeves the script that Ben Affleck co-wrote with Geoff Johns, but the director, while not rejecting the idea, had another vision.

Matt Reeves explains the reason for his choice

These are the statements of Matt Reeves to Esquire: “I read a script they had that was an absolutely valid view of the film. She was very action-driven. It was also very deeply connected to the DCEU, with other notable characters from other films and other comics sticking out. I just knew when I read this particular script it wasn’t the way I wanted to do it. “

Matt Reeves he continues explaining his vision better: “I told them that there have been so many great movies, but if I had to do that, I would have to make it personal, so I could understand what I was going to do with it, so I know where to put the camera, so I know what to say to the actors. , so you know what the story should be. This play, I told them, pointing to the script, is an absolutely valid and exciting story. It’s almost a James Bond movie, but it wasn’t something I felt attached enough to. “

The Batman, by Matt Reeves, will be released in Italian cinemas on March 3, 2022, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. This is the synopsis of the film: “When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of evil tricks, a trail of cryptic clues pushes the world’s greatest detective to investigate the slums, meeting characters like Selina Kyle / aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot / alias the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and Edward Nashton / alias the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the trials begin to bring him closer to a solution and the scope of the evildoer’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new alliances, expose the culprit and do justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.