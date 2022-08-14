Why didn’t Michael Bay want to direct ‘Bumblebee’?









Bad Boys, Armageddon either Pearl Harbor, are some of the movies for which Michael Bay will always be remembered. But his name is also linked to one of the most successful sagas of the last two decades. It is none other than transformers. The American filmmaker directed the five films that make up the history of these robots. “there were too many“, now acknowledges Bay, after fifteen years. The first installment was released in 2007. The last, the last knight, in 2017, but it was not as successful at the box office as the previous ones. For that reason, the producers decided to take a turn and bet on the first spin off of the series: Bumblebee.

Why was Michael Bay not in charge of directing the film this time? steven spielberg had something to do with it. Director of Schindler’s Listproducer of the saga, advised his partner to stop after finishing the third installment.

“I told him I would, but the studio begged me to make a fourth and this one made over a billion at the box office as well. I said I was going to stop with this one, but they begged me again And that’s when I had to stop,” confessed Michael Bay.

He wasn’t quite sure what he was doing when he was offered to direct the first film of transformersbecause? “It was technology that we didn’t know if it would work, and then it turned out to be very successful. It was the first time that digital effects they were so reflective, so they charted a new course. It was a fun experience. She did more than 700 millionThat’s a lot of tickets and a lot of viewers watching it,” he explained.