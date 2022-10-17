Why didn’t Rhaenys kill Alicent and Aegon in House of the Dragon? Answered

The latest episode of House of the Dragon covers the aftermath of King Viserys’s death in King’s Landing. Alicent and the greens install Aegon on the throne while Rhaenyra is out of the loop at Dragonstone, upsetting Princess Rhaenys in the process. Rhaenys blocks Aegon’s coronation on her dragon Meleys, but does not burn the king and his family alive. Here’s everything you need to know about Why didn’t Rhaenys kill Alicent and Aegon in House of the Dragon?.

Why did Rhaenys let Alicent and Aegon live?

Rhaenys lets everyone live because she hates killing for political gain: she refused to kill Vaemond even when he challenged Lord Corlys’s heir to Driftmark Lucerys. He also knew that publicly killing the new king and his family would ruin the peace that King Viserys had maintained during his lifetime. As much as Otto Hightower deserved to be gobbled up by Meleys, it’s just not his style.

The purpose of her unexpected arrival on dragonback was simply to warn the greens not to mess with her, and she made her point. Rhaenys is likely to fly to Dragonstone and join Rhaenyra and the blacks in the Dance of the Dragons. Rhaenyra will be happy to add a dragon and Rhaenys political acumen to her arsenal.

On top of that, it’s important to note that the idea of ​​”kin killing” was disparaged and even seen as a curse. I mean, killing your own blood and family was generally considered bad business, and Rhaenys didn’t want to lower herself to that level.

That's all we got on Why did Rhaenys refuse to kill Alicent and Aegon in House of the Dragon?.

Image Source: HBO Max

