Why didn’t the Santa Fe Klan show up at the Oscar Valdez fight?

Midtime Editorial

/ 01.05.2022 00:21:42





They didn’t let him! The Sensation Artist, Santa Fe Klan revealed the reason why couldn’t show up during the meeting between Oscar Valdez and Shakur Stevenson. The Mexican had announced that he would be the special guest to support his compatriot.

Why didn’t the Santa Fe Klan show up?

Santa Fe Klan proudly posted on his social media that he would perform at the MGM Grand Garden Arena from Las Vegas in the fight for Unified Jr Lightweight Championship. However, despite the fact that the publication was shared just a couple of days ago, the presentation could not take place.

“What’s up all my people from Las Vegas, how are you doing? I was going to sing you the song of ‘That’s how I am’ there in the Oscar fightbut his team just told me that It won’t be possible because I’m talking about pure weed, pure madness“, expressed the artist through his Instagram stories.

“But a hug to all the race that will fall there to see it. Success, there we are to the million my Oscar, pure up, Long live Mexico!With these words Santa Fe Klan He wished the Mexican boxer the best of luck. However, Valdez was outmatched.

It seems that at former Mexican champion he lacked that extra support from the artist, among other technical aspects to be able to overcome the American Shakur Stevenson. Who managed to be very intelligent to gradually tilt the fight in his favor.

All the shrapnel he threw Shakur Stevenson before the microphones he confirmed it in the fight he had against Oscar Valdez in it MGM Grand Las Vegas to achieve a categorical victory that places him as the best of the super featherweights, since he retained the WBO title and added the WBC title that the Mexican had.

​