Why didn’t these actors appear in the ending of Peacemaker?

Protected by the shadows, we contemplate the silhouettes, but, as peacemaker approaches them, and calls them b… idiots, rightly accusing them of being late, we see that, really, are Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Ezra Miller as Flash, reprising their roles in the movie The Justice League by Zack Snyder.

In those moments, when everything is already resolved and peacemaker leaves the scene with Emilia in her arms and her fellow adventurers bruised, she suddenly appears none other than Justice League . Or part of it, specifically: Aquaman, Flash, Wonder Woman and Superman, which floats in the air.

If you have followed the series The peacemaker of HBO Max, starring John Cena, you will have seen that season finale with THE cameo by excellence.

However, the other two superheroes, Wonder Woman and Superman, they remain in the shadows and are two “body doubles” those who interpret them.

Why did Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill not appear in the cameo?

James Gunn Responds to Why Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill Don’t Appear in Peacemaker’s Finale

The creator of the series, James Gunn, gives the answer to the enigma in an interview with Variety when asked about if they came to ask Gadot or Cavill for the appearance in that season finale.

“Really I do not think so. Actually, I thought of it to be just Jason (Momoa). Ezra Miller was more of an extra kick, because I found out he was interested in doing it.”

So it looks like They didn’t even ask Superman or Wonder Woman and that Gunn only thought that Aquaman would speak and, therefore, his face would be seen.

However, one quickly realizes that, in addition to the absence of actors, there is also a notable absence of superheroes from the League. Specifically, batman and cyborg.

Regarding that, Gunn’s response was more enigmatic, hesitating on the subject.

“You know, I don’t know what I can…there are reasons for the absence, but I don’t really know if I can say what those reasons are,” Gunn explained. “It could have to do with things in the future,” he stresses in the interview, to get off the subject.

Actually, the thing is quite clear in these two cases.

Both Ben Affleck, who played Batman, and Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg, have ended up not wanting to resume the characters for different reasons.

In Affleck’s case, it’s the fed up with paperaccentuated by the reshoots from The Justice League in Snyder version, so, apparently, it will appear briefly in the movie of Flash and it is over. In Fisher’s case, because he is still locked in the fight with Warner and DC for the allegations of racism and unacceptable behavior of the unpresentables of Joss Whedon, Geoff Johns and company.

That you already know what happens in these cases, that if you say something about the bad behavior of the powerful, the one that bounces out of there is you… As happened to Fisher.

So there is the mystery explained by the mouth of the creator himself. Of course, Superman’s body double is trying to take advantage of those seconds in the dark to run as the new Man of Steel. We don’t think he gets it, but the resemblance is uncanny.