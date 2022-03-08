Why didn’t they disaffiliate Querétaro from Liga MX? This is the reason

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 08.03.2022 12:58:14





The Assembly of Owners of Liga MX determined after the extraordinary meeting due to the problems of violence last Saturday at the La Corregidora Stadium that the company Solaz Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Club Querétaro, becomes part of Grupo Caliente again.

The Assembly gave as one of its resolutions veto for five years from any activity to the group of partners that he was paying in different partialities to Grupo Caliente, which is made up of Gabriel Solares, Greg Taylor and Manuel Velarde. The three directors They may not have anything to do with Mexican soccer for the next five years, since they were found guilty of the violent acts in the La Corregidora Stadium.

Why didn’t they disaffiliate Querétaro?

In a press conference, the president of Liga MX, Mikel Arriolaclearly explained that they did not approve the disaffiliation of Cub Querétaro because it would have implied that “righteous pay for sinners”directly affecting the players due to an issue foreign to them and to the true Queretaro fans, due to some misfits.

“Today the Veracruz thing is still not resolved, there are still players waiting to be paid. We don’t want to make players pay. The responsibility lies with the board and we punish the board, that is why these measures are taken and not disaffiliation“said the manager.

Grupo Caliente, with a year to sell

When the administration returned Club Queretaro to Grupo Caliente, which also owns Xolos de Tijuana, the Assembly determined that it has all of 2022 to find a new owner. In the event that they cannot find an owner to take over the franchise, Liga MX will absorb the administration and determine what its future will be.

Sanctions against Querétaro for violence

louis yonpresident of the Mexican Soccer Federation, revealed two of the punishments imposed on Gallos Blancos after the reprehensible violent acts last weekend in the game against Atlas, affecting the team’s home in the city and removing the current administration.

“According to Article 47 of the Competition Regulations, Club Gallos Blancos will lose the match 0-3. One-year ban playing all home games behind closed doorsregardless of the venue where they do it,” said De Luisa.

Gabriel Solares, president of the Querétaro Club, is immediately disaffiliated. He was at the head of the board for a couple of years and rented the club to Grupo Caliente, who from now on will manage Club Querétaro again.