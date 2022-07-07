Why do bumblebees disappear? Artificial intelligence at the service of reproductive medicine

The mechanics of the snail Science

The entomologist Rocío Rosa presents the book by Dave Goulson A story with a sting, in which this biologist explains his studies on bumblebees, insects that are disappearing from the fields. Marcos Meseguer, embryologist at IVI Valencia, presents new developments in fertility treatments.

We know as bumblebees different species of insects of the genus bombus. They are relatives of bees and their appearance reminds us of them, although they are larger and their body is hairy. They are pollinating insects, although they do not produce honey, and they are being decimated by the indiscriminate use of pesticides, by the disappearance of plant species and because intensive agriculture is gaining ground over traditional crops. Today we present a book about bumblebees written by a scientist who is passionate about these insects. Dave Goulson is a professor of biology at the University of Susex and a renowned conservationist. He is the founder of the Bumblebee Conservation Fund and his book is called A Story with a Sting. To talk about what Goulson teaches us about bumblebees, we are joined by Rocío Rosa, doctor in Biology and researcher at the Regional Service for Research and Agrifood Development of Asturias.

We are at historic lows in birth rates and at a time when the average age of women when they have their first child is over 32 years old. The 38th Congress of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology has just been held, in which new developments in this field of medicine have been presented. Novelties such as the use of artificial intelligence to select chromosomally normal embryos with a greater probability of success in development. Today we are joined by Dr. Marcos Meseguer, embryologist and scientific supervisor of IVI Valencia, who has led this study and with whom we chat about the latest developments in reproductive medicine.