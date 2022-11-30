Why do fans think Tom Holland and Zendaya will get married?

If they are one of those who are crying because Tom Holland and Zendaya get marriedbut they can’t find where the hell people got that gossip from, so we must tell them that we bring good news (or something like that), well Apparently for now everything points to a simple rumor. But where did it originate from?

First Things First: As You Surely Realized On social networks like Twitter, hundreds of people lamented or congratulated the couple.because he surprised us all during 2021 by confirming that they were in a relationship and after living on the set of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

Zendaya and Tom Holland in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ / Photo: Sony Pictures

Tom Holland and Zendaya are serious about their relationship

Now, considering the track record of actors who have played the spider hero with their on-screen and real-life partners, many did not have high expectations of the relationship between Tom and Zendaya. But recently it became known that the thing was serious.

A few days ago the magazine US Weekly indicated that, According to a source close to the couple, the actress and actor were in a relationship that is so serious to the point where they are both “settling down and planning a future together.” In other words, they even plan to live together.

Photo: Getty Images

And the rumors of an engagement / wedding ring a lot

This information was not exactly a ‘bomb’ either, since it is worth mentioning that at the beginning of this year (in the month of February to be exact), various portals such as The Mirror they made known that Tom Holland and Zendaya bought their first home together.

It was a mansion in a super exclusive area located in Richmond, a town located southwest of London where the family of the 26-year-old actor lives, and which cost them nothing more and nothing less than about 4 million dollars.

PhotoGetty Images

Although for now neither of them has denied or confirmed anything

Considering that buying a house with your partner is not something to be taken lightly and also the fact that they report the intention of both of them to have a very serious and permanent relationship, well Many already point out that all this smells like a wedding.

Nevertheless, At the moment, neither of the two actors has confirmed or denied said information.. Also, considering that they are very secretive with their relationship, we would not be surprised if the wedding was private and it was known after months.

Photo: Getty Images

The memes of the supposed wedding between Tom Holland and Zendaya have not been long in coming

The only truth in all this gossip is the memes where several people reacted to the alleged commitment between Tom Holland and Zendaya. Of course we leave you some below:

It may interest you