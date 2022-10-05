Why do foreign tourists visit the Dominican Republic?

Most of the tourists who come to the Dominican Republic to enjoy of its beaches and mountains, it does so on the recommendation of friends and family who previously visited this side of the island.

This is highlighted in a report released this Tuesday by the Ministry of Tourism, in which a balance is passed on the tourist dynamics of last September.

The institution surveyed 29,996 visitors, where a 52% He indicated that he learned about this Caribbean destination through the suggestion made by some of his relatives.

Likewise, a 18% said that he became aware of the Dominican Republic through the internet, as well as a fifteen % He said he was born or has family in the country.

On the other hand the fifteen % The rest did it via travel agencies.

But where do those tourists come from?

According to the document, the country’s great visitors come from United States, Canada, Spain, Colombia, United Kingdom, Argentina, Peru, Puerto Rico, Chile, Cuba and Poland.

They also come mostly from places like Bogotá, New York, Miami, Lima and the Bronxto stay in a hotel or make internal excursions in the country.

The Ministry of Tourism reported this Tuesday that 430,129 tourists visited the Dominican Republic during the month of September this year 2022.

So far in 2022 they have arrived in the country 5 million 334 thousand 291 touristsspecifically from January to September.