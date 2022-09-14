Why do I snore at night? Incorporating these habits can help you stop doing it

Many times, and especially when you have a tiring day, you jump into bed so eagerly that, consequently, you spend the night snoring and you get that your partner can’t sleep a wink all night.

The snoring They are a hoarse, rumbling sound made when air passes through the relaxed tissues of the throat, causing them to vibrate as you breathe. It is a very unpleasant that many people, unconsciously, emit every night through their mouths when they fall asleep.

The narrower the person’s airways, the more force the air passing through the nose or mouth generates, so the vibrations increase, and, as a consequence, the snoring becomes louder, they explain from the Mayo Clinic.

Almost everyone snores from time to time, however, there are people who do it practically every day, so in those cases it is important cope with the problem to see if it is a disease.

Unless a person is a light sleeper and is awakened by their own sound, it is impossible for anyone to know that they have this problem, which can be very annoying for who sleep around.

These are the reasons why we snore

Snore is it ever normal around the world, as simply having a cold, having had a tiring day, and even consuming alcohol can contribute.

Therefore, everyone can snore from time to time. However, the problem becomes more serious when a person does dailysince it could be a chronic problem and even caused by a serious illness.

From the IOM Institute, an Otorhinolaryngology Clinic in Madrid, they explain that the Causes of snoring can be very varied. First, they may be due to different airway problemsmouth and throat, which, in general, cause us to have enlarged or inflamed tonsils, a narrower than normal throat, a thick palate, a tongue larger than the mouth or some abnormalities in the bones of the face.

Another cause of snoring can be having a weak muscle toneor, as it prevents air from moving freely through the nose and mouth during sleep.

In addition, some specific causes of snoring can be a sinusitis, an allergy, or a cold; the consumption of alcohol, tobacco and drugs; and even the consumption of some medicines which can further relax the muscle.

On some occasion, it can also influence our position when sleeping, since snoring is more frequent and stronger when we sleep on our back, as well as how tired our body is.

They also cause us to snore some pathologies such as overweight and obesity, and some stages of life such as pregnancy or menopause.

Thus, it is important analyze the cause of snoring and see if it is a very specific problem or, on the contrary, it is a disease that must be dealt with with a specific treatment.

Is it possible to stop snoring?

Learning to recognize that oneself snores is somewhat difficult, since, in general, the same person himself does not notice it, and, therefore, it does not bother him. However, it is the people around you who experience the discomfort and who recommend learning about how to stop snoring.

In that case, implement Changes in lifestylesuch as losing weight, avoiding alcohol before bedtime or getting enough sleep each night can help stop snoring, they explain from the Mayo Clinic.

Also, sleep on your side or raise your head of the bed about 10 centimeters to accommodate the head when falling asleep can also be favorable.

On the other hand, there are different oral artifacts which can be of great help, since they advance the position of the jaw, tongue and soft palate to keep the airways open and reduce snoring when sleeping.

Also, there are surgeries available that can reduce disruptive snoring, although they are not suitable or necessary for all snorers.





