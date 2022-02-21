Why do jeans have a small pocket and what is it for? This is the real use

Have you ever wondered what is the function of the small pocket of the jeans? Although many take advantage of and keep small things such as bills and coins in this place, the truth is that it does not have this purpose and its origin dates back to the creation of these denim pants.

Origin of this little pocket

This little pocket was for the watch chain. Photo: iStock



In the 19th century, people used to use pocket watches, these were fragile and easily lost. So that these are not damaged, this small pocket was created to store it.

In the 1800s, cowboys used to wear their pocket watches on a chain attached to their vest. In this way, the Levi Strauss brand devised the way in which these could be worn in their jeans. When these pants became popular and they began to be called ‘jeans’.

Levi Strauss, with the help of seamstress Jacob Davis, created the design for these pockets that were originally placed on the side of overalls. According to Gizmodo, historian Tracey Panek said: “The pocket for the watch was a feature of the first Levi Strauss & Co waist jumpsuit around 1970, where they also had the patent.”

By mid-1879, jeans only had three pockets, two large ones on the sides and a small one above one of these. The popularity of this item of clothing did not happen instantly; Over time, the other brands began to copy themselves, since their jeans were the best sellers at that time.

change of use

Over the years, the chain watch fell out of use. But people took advantage of this small hole to store the lighter or lighter. This pocket had the ideal shape to store this object and not fall out. And this new use endures to this day.

Currently, jeans retain this pocket as a matter of aesthetics and to maintain the original design. The only thing that varies is that depending on the brand it is usually placed in the front left or right, even in the back.

Over the years the use of this pocket has changed. Photo: IStock



Curious facts about his jeans

These pants usually have a metal rivet that joins the line of fabric with the jean. In 1901, when World War II broke out, Levi Strauss decided to eliminate all metal rivets to save metal for making weapons.

But at the end of the war they returned but not for long, since in 1966 they were finally removed because customers complained that they scratched the furniture and wear easily, leaving rust on the pants.