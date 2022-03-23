Why do Mexican players choose MLS and not Liga MX?

The Mexican team is facing United States this March 24 in the World Cup Qualifiers and it is inevitable to stop compare football level that you have in the local leagues of these countries, since more and more Aztec players emigrate to the mls. But, Why does this phenomenon happen? What is it about the United States that is so attractive to many players?

Claudia Suarez, A former Mexican national team player, he lives in the neighboring country where he finished his career in 2009 with Chivas USA, which is why he has followed the MLS very closely and tells halftime how do you see the growth in this football; Furthermore, it reveals the factors by which there are Mexicans who emigrate to this league.

For the Emperor, it is not that the Mexican sees the United States as the great step that emigrating to Europe is, he simply qualifies it as an alternative, a second chance; and for those who go to the MLS at a good time in their careers, he underlines that they do so for factors such as “lifestyle, security and money.

“A good alternative for Mexican players, there are players who no longer enter into plans in Mexico and looking for a second chance in the MLS. The MLS has been very select, they no longer receive anything else to retire, as it happened to me, now younger players arrive at a good time like Rolando Cisneros, which did not even enter into plans for Chivas; Mexican players who are important to the franchises, such as Héctor Herrera to Houston, Pulido to Kansas, Sailing to LAFC, Chicharitoplayers who have good salaries, are franchise players, from other parts of the world who continue to arrive, this league keeps growing more and morethere are 28 teams”, he commented.

There are Mexicans who are in a good moment, as an example the case of Carlos SalcedoI had opportunity to continue in Tigres or emigrate to another important club in Liga MXWhy do players like him or Héctor Herrera choose to go to the United States?

“There are several factors, apart from the economic theme that is well paid, the lifestyle is differentmany come for that, my case was like this, the lifestyle, for the family, there are many factors to come to the United States, to the MLSthe case of Salcedo, Herrera who is playing at a high level in Atlético de Madrid, many people would think that he would stay longer, but looking at his future, if they give him a good contract in the MLS, the same case of Carlos Vela, who had a good level to continue in Europeapart from the fact that in sports it has grown a lot, the level of contracts that MLS is well organized“, he indicated.

This is not all, European figures have taken it as their destiny, even having a good level to continue in the Old Continent; As if that were not enough, it has transpired that in the future Lionel Messi will arrive on American soil with David Beckham’s Inter Miami.

Ask: Why would Messi reach the MLS and not Liga MX, if Mexican soccer is ‘allegedly’ superior?

“More than anything for lifestyle and economic, it is said that Messi is going to arrive at Inter Miami, because David Beckham is the owner, many people love Miami; I feel that many famous people are not so besieged by the same culture of the United States, they feel calmer, freer on that issue, the security of that countryI talk a lot with the players who come to the MLS, it’s what they mention to you, apart from the organization, “he said.

The United States sells cheaper to Europe

The Emperor closely follows American football, which is why he ensures that in this country they are not worried about competing with Liga MX soccerbut to take their young people to a good level to nurture their representative, in such a way that they deal with sending soccer players to Europe through negotiations in which Large quantities are not required.

“It’s a young team with a great future, now they’re with important teams in Europe… they’re young, they’re not older than 25, they’re going through a good time, they are progressing much more, believe me they are not worrying about Mexican soccerthey turn to see it, but more as business partners than to compete, they are more focused on making one of the most important leagues in the world and I think they are achieving itthat helps their team to have more material, export more players, it is easier for Americans to go to Europe than for a Mexican because many have dual nationality, the issue of negotiations is players who are not sold so expensive, “he said.

