Why do new generations enjoy eSports so much?

When fakers, Crunchy either elyoya (Javier Prades) If years ago you downloaded the video game League of Legends on your computer, you would hardly think that you would end up being professional players. And, indeed, they have become much more than I am. Super stars of eSports and participants of the League of Legends (LoL) World Video Game Championship, Worlds 2023, which will take place until November 19 in Seoul, South Korea.





The one who surely worked in his homes in Korea, China and Spain, respectively, as amateur ‘gamers’ to have a good time with friends, has worked to turn them into elite athletes, acclaimed by audiences around the world now that the highest caliber LoL competition is taking place. In the World Cup, the Chinese teams Weibowith Crunchy on your team, Blibli Games, JD Games and the only Korean survivor, T1with fakers Like a shooter, the darlings will meet in the semifinals this weekend.

In the chapter of the podcast on technology ‘in real life’ from EL PERIÓDICO, a nanosecond in the metaverse that we are exploring at this point, we talk about the phenomenon of eSports. Why do new generations enjoy it so much? How did video games become official competitions? And what are the boys and girls who play professionally like? Let’s talk about everything right now. danyl shatkoProfessional player of the popular mobile game Clash Royale and now CEO of Litlab Games, developer of the video game CyberTitans, was formed in May.

In the Pilar Energía section we have some tips for playing online, based on both common knowledge and cybersecurity. In the Anna Solà section, focused on TikTok, we chat with the League of Legends streamer and gamer, Avenging Grandma. Ex Anabel Avila, a 64-year-old from Madrid who is a phenomenon on Twitch, with around 60,000 viewers directly playing League of Legends. She began to live her matches on TikTok, where she went viral and achieved a ‘boom’ on her channel. Twitch.

