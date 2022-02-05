Why do people call Bitcoin a religion?

Source: Adobe / Angelov

Read enough on Bitcoin and you will inevitably come across people who refer to cryptocurrency as to one religion.

Bloomberg’s Lorcan Roche Kelly called Bitcoin “the first true religion of the 21st century”. Bitcoin promoter Hass McCook started calling himself “The Friar” and wrote a series of Medium pieces comparing Bitcoin to a religion. There is a Church of Bitcoin, founded in 2017, which explicitly names the legendary creator of Bitcoin Satoshi Nakamoto his “prophet”.

In Austin, Texas, there are billboards with slogans like “Crypto Is Real” that strangely mirror the ubiquitous Jesus billboards found on Texas highways. Like many religions, Bitcoin also has dietary restrictions associated with it.

The dirty secret of religion

So if Bitcoin has prophets, evangelists, and dietary laws, does that make it a religion or not?

As a religious scholar, I think this is the wrong question to ask.

The dirty secret of religious studies is that there is no universal definition of what religion is. Traditions like Christianity, Islam, and Buddhism certainly exist and have similarities, but the idea that these are all examples of religion is relatively new.

The word “religion” as it is used today – a vague category that includes some cultural ideas and practices relating to God, the afterlife, or morality – arose in Europe around the sixteenth century. Before this, many Europeans understood that there were only three types of people in the world: Christians, Jews and pagans.

This pattern changed after the Protestant Reformation, when a long series of wars between Catholics and Protestants began. These became known as “religious wars” and religion became a way of talking about the differences between Christians. At the same time, Europeans were encountering other cultures through exploration and colonialism. Some of the traditions they encountered shared some similarities with Christianity and were considered religions.

Non-European languages ​​historically have not had a direct equivalent of the word “religion”. What has been considered religion has changed over the centuries and there are always political interests at stake in determining whether or not something is a religion.

As religion scholar Russell McCutcheon argues, “The interesting thing to study, then, is not what religion is or isn’t, but the process of ‘realization’ itself, whether manufacturing takes place in a courtroom. or is it a statement made by a group about its own behaviors and institutions “.

Critics point out Bitcoin’s irrationality

With that in mind, why would anyone claim that Bitcoin is a religion?

Some commentators appear to be making this claim to steer investors away from Bitcoin. Emerging market fund manager Mark Mobius, in an effort to quell enthusiasm for cryptocurrency, said “crypto is a religion, not an investment”.

His statement, however, is an example of an erroneous false dichotomy, or the assumption that if something is one thing, it cannot be another. There is no reason why a religion cannot also be an investment, a political system, or almost anything else.

Mobius’s point, however, is that “religion”, like cryptocurrency, is irrational. This criticism of religion has existed since the Enlightenment, when Voltaire wrote: “Nothing can be more contrary to religion and the clergy than reason and common sense.”

In this case, labeling Bitcoin as a “religion” suggests that bitcoin investors are fanatics and do not make rational choices.

Good and healthy bitcoin

On the other hand, some Bitcoin supporters have leaned on the religion label. McCook’s articles use the language of religion to highlight certain aspects of the Bitcoin culture and to normalize them.

For example, “stacking sats” – the practice of regularly buying small fractions of bitcoin – sounds strange. But McCook refers to this practice as a religious ritual, and more specifically as “tithing”. Many churches practice tithing, in which members make regular donations to support their church. So this comparison makes stacking sat look more familiar.

While for some people religion may be associated with the irrational, it is also associated with what religion scholar Doug Cowan calls “the good, moral and dignified error.” That is, some people often assume that if something is truly a religion, it must represent something good. People who “stack the sats” might sound weird. But the people who “decimate” may seem sane and principled.

Associating Bitcoin with religion could add a luster of morality. Takoyaki Tech / Getty Images

Using religion as a framework

For religious scholars, classifying something as a religion can pave the way for new insights.

As a religious scholar JZ Smith writes, “’Religion’ is not a native term; it is created by scholars for their intellectual purposes and therefore it is up to them to define it.” For Smith, classifying certain cultural traditions or institutions as religions creates a comparative picture. which will hopefully lead to a new understanding. With that in mind, comparing Bitcoin to a tradition like Christianity can make people notice things they hadn’t noticed before.

For example, many religions were founded by charismatic leaders. Charismatic authority does not derive from any governmental office or tradition, but exclusively from the relationship between a leader and his followers. Charismatic leaders are seen by their followers as superhuman or at least extraordinary. Because this relationship is precarious, leaders often stand on the sidelines to prevent followers from seeing them as normal human beings.

Several commentators have noted that Bitcoin inventor Satoshi Nakamoto looks like some kind of prophet. Nakamoto’s true identity – or whether Nakamoto is actually a team of people – remains a mystery. But the intrigue surrounding this figure is a source of charisma with consequences on the economic value of bitcoin. Many of those who invest in bitcoin do so in part because they consider Nakamoto a genius and an economic rebel. In Budapest, artists even erected a bronze statue in homage to Nakamoto.

A bust of Satoshi Nakamoto in Budapest, Hungary. Fekist / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA

There is also a connection between Bitcoin and millennialism, or the belief in an impending collective salvation for a select group of people.

In Christianity, millennial expectations involve the return of Jesus and the final judgment of the living and the dead. Some Bitcoiners believe in an inevitable “hyperbitcoinization” coming in which bitcoin will be the only valid currency. When that happens, the “Bitcoin believers” who invested will be justified, while the “no coiners” who shunned cryptocurrency will lose everything.

Bitcoin: a path to salvation

Finally, some Bitcoiners see bitcoin not just as a way to make money, but as the answer to all of humanity’s problems.

“Since the root cause of all our problems is basically the printing of money and the misallocation of capital as a result of it,” McCook argues, “the only way the whales will be saved, or the trees will be saved, or the children will be saved, that’s if we just stop the degeneration.

This attitude may be the most significant point of comparison with religious traditions. In his book “God Is Not One,” religion professor Stephen Prothero emphasizes the uniqueness of the world’s religions using a four-point model, in which each tradition identifies a unique problem with the human condition, postulates a solution, offers practices. specific to reach the solution and proposes examples to model that path.

This model can be applied to Bitcoin: the problem is fiat currency, the solution is Bitcoin, and practices include encouraging others to invest, “stacking sats” and “hodling” – refusing to sell bitcoin to keep its value high. Examples include Satoshi and others involved in the creation of blockchain technology.

So does this comparison prove that Bitcoin is a religion?

Not necessarily, because theologians, sociologists and legal theorists have many different definitions of religion, all more or less useful depending on the use for which the definition is used.

However, this comparison can help people understand why Bitcoin has become so attractive to so many people, in ways that would not be possible if Bitcoin were considered a purely economic phenomenon.

Joseph P. Laycock, assistant professor of religious studies, Texas State University.

This article was republished by The Conversation under a Creative Commons license.

