Why do people continue to be obsessed with Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez?

The real question that arises is why do many still keep pulling this story between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez? Okay, they’ve been together, through thick and thin, for almost 10 years. It is a story that made us dream, that reminds us a little of our childhood and adolescence, when maybe we thought that perfect love was theirs, but beyond that, what else? Nothing.

They both started dating when they were little more than teenagers and, growing up and maturing, a lot of water passes under the bridges, you want different things and the paths naturally diverge. Let’s face it: none of us would like to be with the crush we had in high school. Indeed, sometimes looking back, we also feel quite stupid. To this, there is a not insignificant detail: Selena Gomez, in her songs and in some interviews, explained how much she suffered in that relationship and, even if it ended badly, it’s good that it ended.

Also, Justin and Hailey have been married for over three years. If the model was a witch, as Jelena fans describe her, what reason would Justin have to be with her? I’d like to ask these questions to whoever yelled at Selena Met Gala, to those who publish those videos on TikTok or who on Instagram writes “Jelena forever”. From the outside, the singer and the model seem to me a very close couple. She helped him deal with his addiction and mental health problems (and that doesn’t seem like a trivial matter to me), he is always romantic and sweet, ready to defend her against the haters. I really don’t think this is an unhappy love, on the contrary it seems to me a healthy and very mature relationship.

So, I’d say it’s time to cut this story out. Love stories end, even those that seem beautiful and magical, and indeed the person who comes after can really be the right one: with age you understand your priorities and needs. And that’s what happened to Justin and Selena. So, enough of this senseless nostalgia and long life to the Biebers!