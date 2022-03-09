Why do Scarlett Johansson, Robert Pattinson and David Beckham choose tantra?

Thousands of years ago, sex practiced between two people had the objective of achieving the maximum spiritual connection. Man was believed to be incomplete until he merged with the divine feminine. Applied to sex, tantra goes beyond the physical plane and manages to turn the sexual relationship into a deeply intimate encounter in which the spiritual plays a fundamental role.

What results from it is a transcended sex and a much more expansive and lasting pleasure than what we are made of in conventional sex. Some famous people have echoed this ancient practice, who have contributed to giving it visibility and a patina of glamour. From Scarlett Johansson to David Beckham, through Chelsea Clinton, Hugh Jackman, Robert Pattinson or Carlos Baute. Even Sting, in a display of fiery sincerity, declared that he had sex for eight hours a day thanks to the dedicated practice of tantra.





However, and perhaps due to the boom that the movement has been experiencing for a few years, the concept is becoming distorted. “When they ask me what tantra is, I always prefer to start by explaining what it is not, because there is usually a lot of confusion around it,” reflects Amala, a tantric instructor based in Madrid.

“Tantra is almost always related to sexuality, to the point that many people think that it is a manual to be a good lover, or that it refers to unconscious sex, or even this word is used in contexts linked to prostitution , but it has nothing to do with these things”, adds Amala.

“Tantra brings meditation to sexuality as to any other part of life. Many times we think that sexual desire depends solely on hormones, and that in moments of life such as menopause, desire is going to be lost. Or in long-term couples who no longer have the hormonal kick of the beginning, it is normal that they feel less like having sex, ”continues the expert.

“In tantra we don’t live it that way, because the desire for sex comes from the desire to merge and connect at a much deeper level. And the body and the heart love this fusion, that’s why in tantra we don’t find problems of lack of desire. In addition, we observe that the lack of desire has many other causes that are generally more decisive when it comes to shutting down the body than the decrease in hormones.”

Amala also points out that in conventional sex, pleasure is usually contractive: we stimulate certain areas, generating a pleasurable sensation that increases while we tense to hold the energy in a specific space (generally the genitals) until reaching orgasm. And in tantric sex it is not like that: the pleasure is expansive and radiates to the whole body and beyond it.

It also differs from conventional sex in that there are no expectations or goals in it. Orgasm or pleasing the other is not sought, but the priority is the encounter itself, at the moment it is happening, either alone or with other people.

“Although the topic far exceeds the scope of this article,” warns the expert, “tantra should be understood as a path where you can drop all imposed beliefs, blockages and habits to find yourself with the naturalness of your body and your sexual energy.