Why do so many doctors keep their mental health a secret?

When doctors work up the courage to seek help, they may have to do so in the very hospital where they work, where they can be recognized by patients and colleagues.

Glen Gabbard, a clinical professor of psychiatry at Baylor School of Medicine, has spent much of his career treating physicians. He explained why his medical patients have a hard time admitting they need care: “You’re supposed to know everything in a life-threatening crisis. You can’t hesitate,” he explained.

Gabbard noted that one of the ways doctors ask for help is through a quick consultation outside the office. A friend may stop you in the hospital cafeteria and ask for a quick prescription for Prozac. Doctors are not only the worst patients, we also tend to have little time and sometimes we give our colleagues terrible care. According to Gabbard, these consultations are sometimes rushed, and some psychiatrists tend to trust the medical knowledge of their colleagues.

All of this has contributed to creating a kind of underground market for mental health care. There is an unwritten rule: if you have to seek mental health care, you have to be discreet. Look for a therapist outside of your city that documents only the minimum in your history, pays only in cash and does not let your insurance company be charged. Make sure you don’t leave any traces.

As we enter the third year of the pandemic and approach one million Americans dead, it is time for the American healthcare system to recognize the consequences for its doctors and what it owes them. The last two years have been characterized by violent attacks against health professionals, accompanied by strenuous working hours, sicker patients, limited payments of occupational risk premiums and family sacrifices. A survey conducted in the second half of 2020 revealed that around one in five doctors were considering leaving the practice within two years. Perhaps the saddest thing is that the doctors we often lose are just the ones we need: the kind ones you want to hold your mother’s hand, the attentive and meticulous ones who call you on their day off.

The quickest and easiest remedy to this problem is to remove questions about the mental health of the physician from state license applications and hospital accreditation forms. This would require a fundamental paradigm shift for the medical community. Other solutions include more time off for doctors, comprehensive paternity leave policies, and adequate compensation for occupational hazards.

A former colleague advised me not to write this essay. My palms feel sweaty as I do this. But I’d rather be the confessing doctor than the one drowning the memories of dead children in bourbon bottles or fentanyl syringes. This essay is not brave; it is foolish, but necessary. It is time for all of us to accept that we doctors are worthy of the same compassion that we give to our patients.