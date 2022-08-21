Why do some diets have a rebound effect?

The summer months are invariably synonymous with subsistence allowance or, at least, different eating plans to combat excess weight when there is one and, in any case, keep the scale at bay. A trend that is increasing because the concern about following a healthy diet and not gaining weight is increasing. In fact, 52% of young people between 16 and 30 years old say that they would prefer to be more thin and 70.6% have tried to lose weight, according to a recent study by the Spanish Society for the Study of Obesity (SEEDO), even if they are not overweight.

In other words, with the arrival of good weather and the beginning of the beach and pool season, we Spaniards always seek to lower some kilos. And for very different reasons, they explain from SEEDO; the reasons that lead us to go on a diet are emotional balance (78%), changing the way we dress (85%), sexual life (58%) and job search (65%). But a good part of these diets, the majority started on their own and without going to a doctor or nutritionistthey come to nothing.

Specifically, 8 out of 10 Spaniards fail when following a regime or get to plan, says the SEEDO. And what is worse, after trying to lose weight on their own, most are led to the dreaded rebound effect and far from losing weight they only manage to add it.

What is the rebound effect?

“The rebound effect is what happens when a very restrictive and unbalanced diet has been carried out,” he explains. Martha King, coach specialized in health of the European Medical Institute of Obesity, “when it is left, with the passage of time the lost weight is regained and we even end up weighing even more than we initially weighed”.

In general, but not only, the rebound effect It is associated with very restrictive diets. “Our body goes into survival mode, given the attack we are subjecting it to, and that will make us gain weight back very quickly.” It is the consequence of all miracle diets, more dangerous than anything else.

Shutterstock

What are the causes of the rebound effect?

Basically a restrictive diet and unbalanced that puts the organism in danger, which causes “emergency systems to not die of starvation” to be activated, explains Marta Rey.

And what does this system consist of? “First, it slows metabolismto try to make the most of the few nutrients that reach it,” says Rey. The body tries to store as much food as possible in the form of fat, to have reserves. “On the one hand, gets rid of the water that it has accumulated” says the expert, as the amount of nutrients has been greatly restricted, not so much water is needed to metabolize them. “This makes let’s lose weight on the scale, which encourages followers of these very restrictive diets to continue,” he says.

On the other hand, “the muscle that the body has consumes a lot of calories, so the body also gets rid of muscle mass that can”. Something dangerous, but that implies continuing to lose both weight and volume, which means that those who follow the diet see “results” and continue the plan. “Until a moment comes when either he can’t take it anymore or he has already achieved the goal he had set for himself and leaves it,” says Rey. And the rebound effect he takes revenge.

That is, when returning to previous habits, all the previous effort will be useless, and the scale will go back to the beginning, or even mark a few extra kilos, because the body is prepared to store. That is why it is important to live “the diet as a process of progressive change, in accordance with the habits and rhythm of life of the person who adopts them, so that they can be maintained over time”, says the dietician and nutritionist Marta Malet Houses.

And besides the rebound effectthis excessively strict and limiting diet has an added danger: “the feeling of restriction can lead to anxiety and a toxic relationship with food,” he says Suitcase Houses.

How long does the rebound effect last?

It will basically depend on how strict, unbalanced and long that has been the diet to which we have subjected our body. “If it has been short, at least the damage will have been less, but if it has been very long, at the end of it the person finds himself with an exhausted body, malnourished and with a lot of anxiety towards certain foods, because sometimes the body asks us for what what you need,” explains Martha King. On the one hand, it is proud for having lost weight, and on the other, anxious for everything that he has not been able to eat and that is no longer private. “Our body, which is in saving mode and trying to save everything it can, suddenly begins to receive food, even more than it was used to before doing the diet, because it eats more anxiety and also with the idea that we deserve it, and now yes, start saving, and saving. In addition, as the metabolism slowed down and the muscle mass that burned calories, very quickly you run out of a large reserve of fat again,” says the expert.

Shutterstock

How to avoid the rebound effect?

Far from being a simple physical consequence, those who suffer from the dreaded rebound effect their mental health may also be affected; generates anxiety, stress and discouragement. “When a person wants lose weight and she is satisfied with the result she is achieving, her happiness is complete, but once she abandons the high restrictions and recovers the lost weight, the sensation turns into despair and even creates a feeling of failure for not keeping the objectives” explains Gem Cabañero, director of R+D+I of the method of 180 the concept advanced nutricosmetics .

Therefore, the healthiest thing is to find a healthy lifestyle, with “a caloric deficit that helps us lose fat, but that is realistic with the objectives and that does not cost us to continue,” says the expert. “The diets express are not an answer to long term” he explains, “these are regimens in which we mainly lose muscle and water by subjecting ourselves to high dietary restrictions, so once we end this limitation of caloriesour body will recover its balance with an accumulation of fats, causing in some cases that we gain even more of the lost weight”, says Cabañero.

How to get out of the rebound effect?

The best thing, without a doubt, is not to enter it. And for that nothing like following a healthy diet and balanced, which does not deprive the body of the nutrients it needs. In addition, “there are some foods that, although by themselves do not have the power to gain weight or prevent the rebound effect, they can help us thanks to the results they have in our body,” he adds. Cabañero Gem. Specifically, the expert points to the “essential amino acid L-tryptophanknown for its regulatory role in emotional well-being or zinc gluconate, a mineral widely used to improve the health of our immune system”. The first can be found in “foods such as turkey or chicken and oily fish. Its intake achieves control of anxiety about food, avoiding hunger peaks. This facilitates weight loss and provides a feeling of well-being,” says Cabañero. And the second contributes to achieving a satiating effect.

And one last tip. “When we want to lose weight and keep it off over time, we must find out what the Causes that have led us to that overweight, for once the diet is over, avoid them. If this is not the case, logically, we will recover the weight we have lost”, concludes Martha King.