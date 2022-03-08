Why do some people never get COVID-19?

Although Casanova’s research team is used to these kinds of findings, it’s unusual for them to represent such a high percentage of cases, he said. “It’s a surprise to everyone in my field,” he told her. This indicates that perhaps scientists could test people with other vulnerabilities, such as the elderly, for these antibodies in order to learn who is at particular risk of severe disease. Zatz and Casanova approached this work with concrete hypotheses, with ideas about what steps in the immune system might explain susceptibility or resistance to the coronavirus. But that is not the only way to investigate the role of genetics in the disease. Casanova, along with other scientists, also takes a different approach to the same question, using biobanks of genetic data from large swaths of the population to search entire genomes for links between genes and disease. This method is known as “genome-wide association studies”.

“We let the data teach us what they have to teach us,” said Benjamin Neale, co-director of the Population and Medical Genetics Program at the Broad Institute in Boston. In March 2020, he and his colleagues created the COVID-19 Host Genetics Initiative that unites academics and companies selling consumer genetic tests with genetic databases, such as Ancestry.com and 23andMe.

Aware that time was money when the virus was spreading around the world, the researchers were pleased to have found “solid data”, said Mark Daly, director of the Finnish Institute of Molecular Medicine and one of those responsible for the initiative. The data showed associations between severe coronavirus infections and genetic variations related to how the immune system reacts to infection, including genes involved in interferon function. Associations were also found between serious diseases and genetic variations related to other lung conditions, such as interstitial lung disease and lung cancer. That these connections have been found is not definitive proof that the variations affect how a person reacts to COVID-19, but it does suggest a possible connection to explore further.

*

The work of this network of researchers has sparked interest in a field of study that is not usually a center of attention. Although researchers have studied genetic susceptibility and resistance to HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria, an effort on such a scale to tease out the role that genetics might play in responding to a particular disease has never been undertaken, with multiple studies and results at once. Of course, never before has a new virus paralyzed and reshaped a society so extensively, and scientists had genetic sequencing tools at their disposal.

“Host reaction to infectious agents has not received nearly the same attention in genetics as rare diseases, common chronic conditions, and cancer,” Daly noted. The knowledge gained here, and understanding both susceptibility and severity, has made me see how much more genetics can teach us about the biology of infectious diseases.”

Genetics is complicated. There is often a lot of noise, especially during the evolution of a pandemic. Understanding why a person might not get COVID-19 becomes more difficult to begin with, when factors — such as vaccinations, booster doses and previous infections — can influence how people cope with the virus. virus. Even the question of whether something as simple as blood type is related to the consequences of COVID-19—which received a lot of attention early in the pandemic—is riddled with conflicting science and is not something that doctors that we work in intensive care seems very important to us. To make matters more difficult, people’s behavior and environment can affect how their genes work.

“As geneticists, we have exceptional practice in identifying areas of the genome that are important in some way, but we have a long way to go before we can turn that ‘somehow’ into knowledge of how it affects a particular disease. That’s right where we are in genetics. It’s amazing, but also very frustrating,” Neale said.