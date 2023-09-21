Why do spots appear on my face in summer and what are the solutions to eliminate them?

The good face we have after the summer A dark reverse in the form of spots. They, even more wrinkles and lack of perseverance, They are one of the biggest aesthetic concerns for several reasons: It’s almost impossible not to have them At some point in life (hormones have a lot to do with this, such as in cellulite), they occur very difficult to remove And, for the more ‘dark’, they are one of the signs that give the appearance the most age. facial (or hand)even more than expression lines Or procrastination.

That is why it is true that, after the holidays, some women, in one way or another, avoid looking like a Dalmatian. “Half of people between the ages of 25 and 35 suffer from melasma or hormonal spots. Sun spots occur in 30% of women aged 35 to 60 years. And in 40% of women over 60, age spots appear, which are like large freckles,” says the aesthetic doctor. Paula Rosso, of Lazo Plaza Medical Center (Madrid).

as the doctor says Leo Serrud, Expert in aesthetic medicine, “Stones are like children: for life. They can leave home (remove), but they always come back.”

How much of a concern spots are from an aesthetic point of view is demonstrated by the fact that, just as visits to hairdressers increase in September, consultations for spots in dermatology clinics abound at this time of year , as the doctors say. Ricardo Ruiz, of International Dermatology Clinic (Madrid).

Why do more spots appear in summer?

Not all stains are the same. doctor Miguel Sanchez Vieira, coordinator of GEDET (of the Spanish Group of Aesthetic and Therapeutic Dermatology) AEDV, Explains that, in very general terms, there are mainly two types: “Vascular which are caused by vascularization problems, and pigmented, Which originate from the accumulation of melanin (and there are many types of these: nevus, freckles, lentigos, melasma and hyperpigmented scars).” The passage of time and exposure for uv radiation (Ouch!) And according to the expert, these are the most common factors when spots appear on the skin.

In the complete list of hyperpigmentation, they are lentigo which are usuallyBlame the summer’ “They are dark and relatively small areas that appear due to exposure to the sun, which are a sign of aging, which in general do not pose a threat to health, but pose a threat to aesthetics,” the doctor said. Gave details. Conchita Pinilla, Specialist in aesthetic and plastic surgery in Zaragoza.

Lentigines are usually present andface, backs of hands, and sometimes shoulders From a certain age (45-50 years), due to the cumulative damage of so much sunlight, they increase with age and affect 90% of people and more women, pinella is confirmed. But we must not forget that other types of spots, which already exist, increase in summer because “when the rays fall on our skin, a general stimulation of melanocytes, The cells are our defense system against the attacks of ultraviolet A and B radiation, which lead us to tan.”, explains the beauty therapist. virtue ruiz, from clinics virtue aesthetics, In Murcia.

If I’ve protected myself why do I get spots?

Don’t be surprised by this, even though you’ve protected yourself. With good sunscreen, As principles dictate, and in all possible areas out there and there, you return from the summer some extra stains, Or with the most visible existing ones (e.g. hormonal melasma).

“This is mainly due to two factors: first, that Actually security is not so perfect As we think. For example, reflection on surfaces Such as sand or sea water, sometimes when we are under an umbrella or during a bath, making us overconfident with indirect photo exposure, which represents an intense stimulus for such situations. melasma Or pigmentation after inflammatory lesions (wounds, bites, scars). The second reason answers a Biological factors. When the surface of the body is exposed to the sun, a pituitary hormone is released that stimulates melanocortin, which is responsible for melanin synthesis By melanocytes (Cells responsible for skin color). Even when we take excessive facial photoprotection, it increases in people suffering from facial pigmentation (like melasma) due to the action of this hormone,” explains the doctor. Jaime Company, GEDET Dermatologist.

Classic treatments that work against blemishes

Although, as Leo Serrud emphasizes, the spots tend to return, there are dermatological treatments that give good results against them.

Laser This is a classic way to eliminate pigmentation. doctor isabel del campo He explains that it acts on the dark areas by breaking down the pigments, which are reduced with each session and flushed out of the body through the lymphatic system. “Best suited for the spots that dermatologists treat most, solar and aged lentigines, belong to “Q-Switched” , Dermatologist details. Laser treatment for spots is safe and virtually painless if proper technique is used. Superficial crusts usually appear which disappear in about five and seven days, leaving potential redness for between four and seven weeks and sun exposure should be avoided during that time. In some cases one session will suffice.

This is a classic way to eliminate pigmentation. doctor He explains that it acts on the dark areas by breaking down the pigments, which are reduced with each session and flushed out of the body through the lymphatic system. “Best suited for the spots that dermatologists treat most, belong to , Dermatologist details. Laser treatment for spots is safe and virtually painless if proper technique is used. Superficial crusts usually appear which disappear in about five and seven days, leaving potential redness for between four and seven weeks and sun exposure should be avoided during that time. intense pulsed light This is another basic thing; It is less selective than laser, allowing it to simultaneously treat spots, dilated veins, and skin texture. , Among its side effects, it increases the intensity of the spots for two weeks and they may appear some crust Which gets resolved within a few days. needed Between one and three sessions.

This is another basic thing; It is less selective than laser, allowing it to simultaneously treat spots, dilated veins, and skin texture. Among its side effects, it increases the intensity of the spots for two weeks and they may appear Which gets resolved within a few days. needed a chemical peel (the classic among the classics), allows you to force cell renewal in the epidermis, and therefore replace cells containing a large amount of melanin with others. This may be useful for solar lentigo, When is it used trichloroacetic acid, However dermatologists are more protective of lasers. Although improvement may be accomplished by peeling, melasma tendency It is bound to recur, but we can control it with maintenance treatment. The same thing happens with lentigines caused by continuous sun exposure if there is not adequate photoprotection. Side effects include more or less peeling and more or less intense redness, depending on the type of peel, which can last between five and 12 days. It is advisable to moisturise, use depigmentation creams and photoprotect and avoid short exposure to sunlight. Between three to 10 sessions.

An innovative combined treatment against heat spots

the doctors Virtue Ruiz and Maria Vicente, The aesthetic therapists of Virtudestética Clinics propose a very regenerative, advanced and effective treatment against summer spots, combining L.For photobiodynamic therapy with serum containing exosomes, “Substances that produce cell regeneration and help regenerate the skin of the face, neck and décolleté, activate the natural production of collagen and elastin, and reduce the consequences of spots, wrinkles and acne,” says Vicente. Let’s reduce it.”

“The treatment in question begins with a specific peel for each skin condition, cleaning and exfoliating the superficial layers of the skin, without peeling,” says Ruiz. The second step is the application of a personalized mask containing exfoliating substances Lactic, azelaic, phytic or kojic acid and moisturizers.

Cover it with a transparent film and let the heat lamp run for 15 minutes.Photobiodynamic therapy with HDD (high density diode) light, whose green light (of all of them), is anti-inflammatory, inhibits excess melanin and stimulates the synthesis of collagen and elastin. The final touch is given by serum containing exosomes. Effects are noticeable in the first session, Three is ideal.