Why do Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short work together? It’s a mistery.

“I was a cheap friend,” said Short, who appeared alongside Martin and Chevy Chase in his first film role. “Like, Carrot Top has passed, and now who are we going to?”

Although his resume included shows on “SCTV” and “Saturday Night Live,” Short said he surprised Martin. “For the first two weeks, I had to imitate myself by relaxing,” he said. But during the shoot, he said: “We laughed a lot and played Scarabeo a lot.”

Thirty-five years later, the Hulu series portrayed them as Charles (Martin), the vaguely famous actor from the long-running crime television drama, and Oliver (short), a once-hot Broadway director who still wants another take in the circle. light .

Jon Hoffman, host of “Only Murders in the Building” and co-creator of the series, said that the core of the show was not the era of the main actors, but the idea of ​​”three lonely people finding a sense of connection. . Referring to his previous work on the Netflix comedy “Grace and Frankie,” Hoffman said, “There was really a lot about aging and the problems surrounding it. I said very knowingly, I don’t want to do it again ”.

However, when Hoffman and his colleagues sketched out the new show, they were wary of making the three main characters too similar. Recalling those conversations, Hoffman said, “Don’t we want an alien in their world? The thing we don’t expect, doesn’t it make sense? “