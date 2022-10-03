Why do successful people like Jennifer Aniston or Hugh Jackman practice meditation?

There are studies that confirm that practicing meditation 30 minutes a day, six days a week and continuously for several months, the popularly known ‘stress hormone’ (that is, cortisol) is capable of reducing a fifty%.

It is not surprising, therefore, that well-known and tremendously popular faces such as Jennifer Aniston or Hugh Jackman are faithful devotees of this practice. On the one hand, because in a job like acting, which requires a lot of concentration, this discipline helps them focus on what really matters and, on the other, because it can help them cope with the intense periods of stress that a shoot entails.

Aniston has acknowledged that she has been following a self-care routine for years: exercise, meditation and coffee, every day without exception. For his part, Jackman came to confess in an interview with Men’s Health that transcendental meditation helped him master the obsessive-compulsive disorder that he suffered in his youth. “It works as a tool for me to focus and relax. Thanks to meditation I live calm and happy, ”she explains.

For all this, we talked with the psychologist Alberto Cruz Valle Munozexpert in training on socio-emotional skills and competencies, on the great benefits that meditation can bring us on a personal and professional level.

Why is meditation an optimal discipline to change and improve our lives?It is about modifying the way we perceive problems and all the daily events that surround us. Meditation allows us to change our perspective of seeing things, as it improves our physical and mental part, and at the same time improves the connection between the two. It is a very important aid in the fight against stress, because it improves our decision-making processes. When we meditate frequently we achieve that our decision-making is not dominated by emotions, and that is already a contribution capable of greatly changing our daily life.

How can it help us to enhance our purposes in the professional field?Seeing ourselves free from the armor that daily stress imposes on you, thanks to meditation, the perspective changes at all levels. We come to better appreciate the good things we have and the bad things can begin to be seen in a different light, sometimes more tolerable. In addition, the improvement in perspective can also help us decide if we are willing to continue working in a toxic environment or if we are going to start now to plan to end the situation. Our emotions will begin to be in their place, and that will help us to face our tormentors assertively.



Alberto Cruz Valle Munoz Alberto Cruz Valle Muñoz is the founding psychologist of Psicosniper (www.psicosniper.com) and specializes in helping people who are in hostile work environments. Psicosniper is a company that provides training on socio-emotional skills and competencies.

What are its main physical benefits?By combating stress with frequent meditation, there is an improvement in any disorder that may be related to anxiety. There are advances in the fight against obesity and digestive problems also caused by stress. Cardiovascular problems are avoided, the immune system, endocrine system, sleep, in short, the entire Autonomic Nervous System is improved.

And what are its advantages on a mental level?It is of great help in mild depression and, as I mentioned before, in disorders in which anxiety appears in its origin and maintenance. There is a great improvement in decision making, by eliminating the stressor element. Self-concept (the opinion we have of ourselves) is improved and we have more peace of mind by having better control and knowledge of our emotions.

How should we meditate for its effects to be effective? Is routine and consistency important in your practice?Meditation, especially in the beginning, should be done somewhere where we have a certain degree of solitude and silence. Later, if we are already advanced practitioners, we can even do it walking through the mountains or along the seashore to enhance its benefits. Everything in this life to achieve excellence requires a routine and, therefore, a degree of perseverance. The funny thing is that everyone who tries it, although as a beginner they can’t grasp all its benefits, they describe pleasant responses and wouldn’t mind repeating it. The frequency of meditation is very important to obtain the true benefits: ideally, you should do it every day for at least 5 or, if possible, 20 minutes. The best time is first thing in the morning, but for that we have to plan a bit and not get up running like crazy because we’re late (wherever). At night it can also be beneficial to take stock of the day and prepare for a restful sleep.

What do we need to start in meditation?It takes very little actually. If our physique does not allow it, it is not necessary to have advanced yoga postures. We can start in a seat with adequate comfort that allows us to keep our spine straight (not too comfortable or uncomfortable). We lean back, close our eyes, and from there, simply focusing on feeling our breath and letting whatever thoughts pass through our minds but without judging them, we can say that we are at the base of this practice.

Many people mistakenly believe that meditation is about making your mind go blank, and yet the opposite is true. How does our brain work when we meditate?Precisely. The idea is to be able to see our thoughts from a certain distance, making them lose that emotional charge that often hurts us so much. With practice, you also get the thoughts that we consider beneficial to appear at will and we eliminate those that harm us. There are studies that ensure that neuronal plasticity allows changes to occur in the limbic system and that the load of the “stress hormone”, cortisol, practicing meditation 30 minutes, six days a week, for several months, reaches decrease by 50%.

It is not strange that those who practice it have success in their life or those who already have it, go to meditation to maintain it.