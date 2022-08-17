Why do summer hits all look the same?

A summer hit, you know, is programmed not to let you go from the car to the supermarket until the aperitif. And the recipe is very often the same. Several ingredients stand out each time and create this feeling of “already heard“. The rhythm must be catchy with an easily memorized chorus. A little exotic touch never hurt. You also have to succeed in sticking with the fashion of the moment.

When The Lambada landed in the summer of 1989, she ignited the dancefloors. The rhythmic summers followed one another with the same atmospheres and above all, the improbable choreographies as The Macarena. But the real secret of a summer hit is that it fits easily into the heads of your children. The parents got the title The Kiffance of Naps in the head.

But the best explanation for the resemblance of summer hits has a name: Max Martin. This Swedish producer, whom you certainly don’t know, placed more than twenty-five chart-topping tracksby Britney Spears with Oops..! I Did It Againto Katy Perry and I Kissed a Girl until Can’t Stop The Feeling by Justin Timberlake. If the ingredients are known, it does not mean that the recipe will succeed.

