Why do the Lakers and Clippers play in the same stadium in Los Angeles?

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers not only share the fact of playing in the NBA and being founded in the same city, but also that they both are local to the same stadium, something that has attracted the attention of fans for many years .
The Crypto.com Arena is where the franchises are established and they include the Los Angeles Sparks, a women’s team that competes in the Western Conference of the Women’s National Basketball Association.
Regarding the reason why the authorities had to take this decision, several media outlets report that it is mainly due to the fact that they are in the same region and also a marketing issue.
However, it seems like the Clippers aren’t too happy about sharing space and that was made clear by team president Steve Ballmer in 2022. He told ESPN: “We want our home. We’re going through the whole permitting process and an environmental process.”
On the other hand, the businessman admitted that they are looking for a place but “There are some people who reject us, mainly the Knicks and Madison Square Garden”, Regarding the latter he said: “Currently they have The Forum, which is a concert venue, and they don’t want to see a new space that’s a basketball arena. So we’re holding back a little bit.”
Crypto.com Arena is one of the most modern and luxurious stadiums, which opened on October 17, 1999 and required an investment of $375 million. In addition to hosting NBA teams, it is also the annual venue for the Grammy Awards ceremony.
Because it is a multi-purpose venue, stars like Shakira, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Britney Spears also came there and sang in front of a place full of people.