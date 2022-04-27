“Why do they hire you and not an American?”, They prevent entry to the United States to a Spanish streamer who was attending an important show

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Elesky, who is a Spanish content creator who has gained a lot of popularity for brilliantly interpreting musical pieces related to video games, mostly from Nintendo, has told on her social networks that she has had a horrible experience trying to travel to the United States.

The streamer had to travel to that country to participate in the NAB Show -of the National Association of Broadcasters-, which is held in the city of Las Vegas and is a commercial event defined as one of the largest shows in the world, which has as motto to be “a place where content comes to life”.

What bill Elesky herself was unable to enter the USA after living through a rather unpleasant experience, especially by one of the customs officers at her border, who, when controlling her, prevented her from using her phone to show why she was traveling to the country. , also receiving racist comments such as “Why do they hire you and not an American”.

“I feel terrible having to say this after so many months preparing it and having put the illusion in people’s bodies, they have not let me enter the US, they held me at the border and they have sent me back, it has been an experience horrible, I’ll give you a little summary ”, indicates the streamer in the thread.

An unfortunate story that shows how complicated and racist many Americans can be, who, as Elesky recounts, “made special emphasis on the fact that I was taking jobs away from people from the US. Just to add that in front of me at customs there was an Englishman who said exactly the same thing, that he was going to the NAB Show, but they let him pass without any problems.”