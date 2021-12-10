Why do we age? All the fault of two proteins. On Science the research of Turin scientists

Why do each of us age? It is a key question of molecular biology, but a precise answer is still missing. We do not know if aging is indisputable or if it is a mitigable phenomenon. However, today it is known that the cells of our body can follow a program of change, called senescence, which if activated leads to aging first at the cellular level and then at the whole organism. Clarifying what triggers this phenomenon is one of the most extraordinary challenges of our time.

The researchers of the Molecular Biotechnology Center of the University of Turin led by Prof. Emilio Hirsch have added a substantial piece to the solution of this enigma, in a study whose results have been published in the prestigious American journal. Science, one of the most authoritative in the world in the scientific field.

The study, supported by the AIRC Foundation for Cancer Research, builds on previous findings in cancer research and suggests for the first time that senescence may be triggered by specific defects in cell proliferation.

Two proteins, called PI3K-C2alpha and VPS36, have been identified as necessary for a cell to divide into two daughter cells. When the concentration of these proteins decreases, the cells duplicate with difficulty, slowing down the separation time necessary for the two cells produced by the duplication to detach from each other, so as to become two autonomous entities. Doctors Federico Gulluni and Lorenzo Prever, together with the research group led by Professor Emilio Hirsch, found that if the separation phenomenon slows down, such as when PI3K-C2alpha and VPS36 are less abundant, the senescence program is triggered and the cells enter in a new state, typical of aging.

The eye test

The lens of the eye, or the crystalline, was found to be one of the most sensitive tissues to the decrease of the two proteins. If this happens, the cells of the lens trigger the senescence process causing a common and very frequent ailment in the elderly: cataracts. This pathology consists in an opacification of the crystalline lens, the lens that inside the eye allows us to focus on the images of the surrounding world. In the elderly it is highly disabling and, if not properly treated, causes severe visual impairment and disability. Although surgery offers more than excellent solutions, being able to prevent this phenomenon is a goal never reached so far, because the causes of the opacification of the lens are not yet clear.

The data published on Science they add elements aimed at a more complete understanding of these mechanisms, indicating a path never previously traveled. The results obtained arise from the combination of different experiences in cell biology and genetics and involved researchers all over the world, including the United States, Germany and Israel. The central idea arises from the observation of a very rare genetic condition in a family whose children, born with a genetic deficiency of PI3K-C2alpha, show signs of premature aging, including infantile cataracts. The observation was then confirmed in genetically modified zebrafish fish (Danio rerio) which, developing cataracts, demonstrated how much this mechanism described for the first time is also rooted in organisms that are evolutionarily distant from humans.

The fallout from the discovery

Beyond the ophthalmological field, the Turin research clarifies a fundamental process of aging that could have much wider potential repercussions. By involving cell duplication and therefore proliferation, the study will help to understand, first of all, new mechanisms of cancer, a disease also typically associated with aging. As stated by Professor Emilio Hirsch, who is also Scientific Director of the Molinette Research Foundation: «It is clear that research on aging can only be multidisciplinary. As this study fully demonstrates, the results of basic research have unpredictable repercussions and for this reason funding excellent research in this area is strongly needed. The diseases of aging – an expression that includes various pathologies, from oncological to neurodegenerative ones – always have cellular aging mechanisms at their base. For this reason the Foundation has focused its mission precisely on these diseases, promoting a call to promote the development of translational research of excellence in the City of Health and Science ».

The potential implications of this discovery, then, do not end here: by clarifying the role of PI3K-C2alpha and VPS36 proteins in the separation of cell membranes, in fact, new working hypotheses could be added in the contrast of COVID-19, which is also capable of to reproduce thanks to the same proteins in question.