Why do we age? At the Biotechnology Center of Turin, the discovery published in Science of the two proteins that “keep us young”

Knowledge about processes that lead to aging and which, on sight, cause one of the greatest annoyances of the third age, the cataract. And more and more research is confirmed as the only weapon to progress rapidly with increasingly innovative therapies. A study by the researchers of the Center for Molecular Biotechnology of the University of Turin, driven by Emilio Hirsch, reveals new elements and opens other research fronts. And the study, published in Science, can have unpredictable consequences: from understanding the mechanisms of cancer to the contrast to the COVID-19. The question about the reasons for aging is a key topic of molecular biology, but there is no precise answer yet, It is not known whether aging is incontrovertible or whether it can be mitigated. The cells of our body can follow a program of change, called senescence, which if activated leads to aging first at the cellular level and then at the whole organism. Clarifying what triggers this phenomenon is one of the major challenges of medicine.

Researchers at the Center for Molecular Biotechnology of the University of Turin have added a substantial piece to the solution of this enigma, in a study whose results have been published in Science. The study, supported by Airc Foundation for cancer research, builds on previous findings from cancer research and suggests for the first time that senescence may be triggered by specific defects in cell proliferation.

Two proteins, PI3K-C2alpha and VPS36, have been identified as necessary because one cell can divide into two daughter cells. When the concentration of these proteins decreases, the cells duplicate with difficulty, slowing down the separation time necessary for the two cells produced by the duplication to detach from each other, so as to become two autonomous entities. Federico Gulluni and Lorenzo Prever, together with the research group led by Emilio Hirsch, have found that if the separation phenomenon slows down, how when PI3K-C2alpha and VPS36 are less abundant, the senescence program and the cells enter a new state, typical of aging.

The lens of the eye it was found to be one of the most sensitive tissues to the decrease of the two proteins. If this happens, the cells in the lens trigger the senescence process causing cataracts. The crystalline, the lens that inside the eye allows us to focus images of the surrounding world, becomes opaque. In the elderly it is highly disabling and, if not properly treated, causes severe visual impairment and disability. Although surgery offers more than excellent solutions, being able to prevent this phenomenon is a goal never reached so far, because the causes of lens clouding are still unclear.

The data published in Science add elements aimed at a more complete understanding of these mechanisms, indicating a path never previously traveled. The results obtained arise from the synergy between different experiences in cell biology and genetics and involved researchers all over the world, including the United States, Germany and Israel. The central idea arises from the observation of a very rare genetic condition in a family whose children born with a genetic deficiency of PI3K-C2alpha show signs of premature aging, including infantile cataracts.

The observation was later confirmed in genetically modified zebrafish fish (Danio rerio) who, by developing cataracts, have shown how much this mechanism described for the first time is also rooted in organisms that are evolutionarily distant from human beings.

But beyond the ophthalmological field, the Turin research clarifies a fundamental process of aging that could have wide repercussions. The study will also help to understand new mechanisms of cancer, a disease associated with aging. Emilio Hirsch, who is also scientific director of the Molinette Research Foundation, he explains: “It is clear that research on aging can only be multidisciplinary. As this study fully demonstrates, the results of basic research have unpredictable repercussions and for this reason funding research of excellence in this sector is strongly needed “.

The diseases of aging – an expression that includes various pathologies, from oncological to neurodegenerative ones – he adds “always have cellular aging mechanisms at their base. For this reason the Foundation has focused its mission precisely on these diseases, promoting a call to promote the development of translational research of excellence in the City of Health and Science “.

The potential implications of this discovery they are not sold out yet: clarifying the role of PI3K-C2alpha and VPS36 proteins in the separation of cell membranes, new working hypotheses could be added in the contrast of Covid, also able to reproduce thanks to the same proteins in question.