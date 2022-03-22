Why do we give it so much importance? – Spoiler Time

Like every year, the awards season invariably ends in the Oscar. And also like every year, an important part of film fans will be watching the contest. The ratings, the omissions and dismissals, the most controversial decisions of the organization, even being aware that it is not a representative festival of global cinema, none of this prevents it from being the focus of attention or that the label of “Oscar winner” continue to be strong with the press and the public.

There are many reasons why Academy Awards they continue to weigh By force of habit, because it is a pure and simple show that brings together the mecca of cinema or because the idea that they do indeed recognize the best in cinema and contribute to the creation of instant classics. This last one, which on paper would be the most important, is also the most debatable if we consider how subjective it is to recognize artistic greatness, that many of the best films, creatives or histrions of all time were never awarded, while numerous creditors to the statuette have been lost in time. If they don’t even meet their primary objective, How to understand that the Oscar continues to be a benchmark after almost a hundred years of history?

The psychology of the Oscar

There are great cinematographic proposals all over the world, but absolutely no one can deny that the American ones are the most popular of all. Budgets, distribution and glamor have made Hollywood synonymous with cinema in the collective imagination. The Oscar has largely contributed to the construction of this mythology by bringing together the mecca of cinema in an exclusive event to which we are all invited. At least as viewers… This idolatry is far from the banality suggested by some. It is rather a psychological response arising from the identification caused by the stories seen on the screen and the protagonists who put a face on them. All of us, at some point in our lives, have dreamed of living the adventures shown in a movie, hoping to be those heroes or heroines who in one way or another do more than we ever imagined. A desire that not only applies to great heroes like James Bond, Ellen ripley or Indiana Jones, but also with characters that take a toll on their enemies like Michael Corleonewho rise up against injustices like Erin Brockovich or whose humble origins do not prevent them from getting ahead as Rocky Balboa. Every time one of them comes out ahead it’s as if we did it.

The case of actors is similar. This is how the emeritus professor of psychology at the California State University and senior editor of Journal of Media Psychology, Stuart Fischoff [vía]after attributing the hobby to “these people to whom we pay attention because, in one way or another, they influence our lives. How they dress, how they talk, what they like, what roles they play. They are highly influential…these people are really such an important part of our cultural layers”. A double interest that breaks all the limits of the metanarrative to manifest itself in different ways. In cinemas, when we see the histriones as someone else and although we know that they are nothing more than interpretations, their experiences end up affecting us at emotional levels that go beyond our consciousness. Or on the screens of our homes, where they play a similar role with the peculiarity that the connection takes place in an intimate territory, which magnifies the sensations. All this leads to the desire that both films and their top representatives succeed, since the links become so extreme that we feel as if their victories were ours. Two good examples are emma Stone and Joaquin phoenix: the Oscar of the first was for fools who dream like Mine Dolan on La La Land; that of the second for all those who have suffered the ravages of a failed system such as Arthur Fleck on joker.

It is a fact that the Oscar It is not the most accurate award when it comes to quality. This is demonstrated by his marked favoritism for American cinema and the trends followed over the years. But it is the best known by all and it is precisely for this reason that the audiences celebrate as if it were their own victory when their favorite contenders win the statuette, but they are also disappointed when the feat is not achieved. The latter has been repeated ad nauseam with blockbusters who are not nominated as Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 or Avengers: Endgamebut also in other high-impact titles such as the aforementioned La La Land that can boast the most painful defeat in the entire history of the ceremony: the maximum glory that was literally ripped from his hands. Opposite case of heath ledgerwhose Oscar for Best supporting actor for the knight of the night represented the victory of the call underdog. In this case, from a hugely popular superhero movie, but historically one of the weakest rivals in awards season and that against all odds comes out victorious to show that everything is possible. He went through something similar with argus, as the controversial exclusion of Ben Affleck from the category of Best Director made many lean in favor of this film. The edition 2022 has given a similar case with codawhose nature feel good it has led a good part of the public to support it over stronger rivals, but also more realistic and even cynical.

