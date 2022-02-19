Why do we like superheroes?

Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Ironman, Captain America, Black Widow and Hulk, among others, are some of the super heroes that we love and inspire us, but why do they attract us so much?

According to Ricardo Trujillo Correa, an academic from the Faculty of Psychology at UNAM, there are several reasons why we like them: the idea of ​​the anti-everyday; pro-social behavior and that are counter-intuitive.

1.- The idea of ​​what anti-daily it appeals to us because these characters are outside of our sphere. In real life we ​​get bored and that’s why we always look for a fiction that implies getting out of the norm, and in that aspect we love comics, in the superhero genre.

One characteristic of these stories is that culture is always involved, that is, the type of society we are; what are we looking for, what hurts us, what do we lack and what are the answers we can find in these fantasies.

This happens in all societies, explained the university professor. In a rural community we can identify their festivals related to their ideals, but at the same time they establish a criticism or a rite that implies punishment for evil. For example, they punish Judas.

2.- A characteristic of all the superhero stories of “Marvel”, “DC-Comics”, and even starwarsis that there is a prosocial behavior, and it is always well seen, but at the same time primitive. “Not only will I act well, but I will severely punish the villain.”

We like stories with history and narration, in which the super hero has a social achievement, an ideal and a value that each society manages. For example, sanctioning the villain represents a kind of vindication.

When we go to the cinema to see one of these films we leave happy, as if we had claimed something in society, as if it were fairer, but in reality nothing changed.

For example in The Hunger Gamesthe protagonist Jennifer Lawrence plays Katniss Everdeen, a young woman from humble beginnings who takes on the entire system and wages a war.

“We left the show happy because we felt that something happened, but in reality nothing changed, on the contrary, Jennifer Lawrence became incredibly rich and capitalism continues to exist.” However, for us it is like a form of vindication in fantasy.

According to the university academic, this is terrible because a phenomenon called interpassivity is generated, that is, a situation in which someone else replaces us.

An example is social networks, where we believe that we are interactive by liking a post that says “let’s save the ecology”, and we feel like activists, but deep down we do not carry out any action.

3.- Superheroes are counterintuitive, that is, they show something different than what we would usually do. They surprise us in a way that we did not expect and therefore we admire them. “Suddenly we say how brilliant and how wonderful, and this is an ideal that implies something outside the box.”

For example, his superpowers: Superman flies, Spider-Man climbs walls, Batman is a strategist of the highest level and his physical condition is very good; Green Lantern is very creative; Wonder Woman is the daughter of Zeus and has tremendous strength, among other super heroes.

a social interest

According to the specialist, all these stories have weight and interest within certain social groups, particularly because they represent a series of narratives that are not found in other spaces.

It is a way of mirroring our own problems and finding solutions in certain elements or doubts of our own actions. “In a sense, these stories enrich us.”

Another characteristic of comics, particularly American ones, is the ideologization or colonization of honesty and kindness, values ​​that imply that everything that is not American is bad. For example, the villain must be a foreigner, whether Russian, German, Afghan, and always bad faced.



And the villains?

The word villain means outside the village, that is, one who is outside the community. In a certain sense, it would also represent a lack of knowledge of the “otherness” of the superhero.

That’s why we look at him as the villain, but from his own perspective his narrative also makes sense. In fact, “for a few years it has become fashionable to give them a voice, and even the children themselves said that it is more interesting to be like Dart Vader, Maleficent or Megamind.”

In addition, they are always characterized as bald, with a crooked look or a stooped posture, like “Gargamel” of the smurfs, or even the “Joker”, who has an unusual laugh and surprises us. If it was a normal laugh, it wouldn’t fit the characteristics of the villain.

This fashion of trying to vindicate them shows their history from another narrative and why they are the way they are. Thus, they become a character out of the ordinary, who does not get bored and enters the anticlimacticity. That’s why we love them, and this tells us about the terrible boredom in which we find ourselves.

In fact, the villain also overcomes injustice. In this case, as a society we feel betrayed by politics, values, social or health systems, and being a villain is a way of vindicating ourselves. Therefore, they bring us logic and we like them, concluded the university academic

