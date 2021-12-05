Why do we like to overestimate the Joker so much? | Cinema

Joker arrives on Netflix on December 6th.

Lately, the climate regarding superhero films is not very calm. Not the fault of those who make them (they continue undaunted in their way), but of those who refuse to accept this genre as an artistic expression. When we tackle this topic we think – obviously – a Martin Scorsese, the most authoritative name that has expressed the toughest position in this regard. However, many voices have joined the chorus over time. And there is nothing wrong with that, indeed, every discussion is always the lifeblood of creativity. This then is a debate that has practically always existed. It was born outside the comic shops and has recently moved to multiplexes. But the substance is the same. Comics have always been accused of not being literature or a subordinate form to this (hypothesis also recently put forward by Aldo Cazzullo). Just as today these films are not considered cinema by some.

Yet few titles manage to generate such large revenues, and attract so much interest, that Hollywood cannot do without it. Even the detractors of cinecomics know it, even if they deny it: the success of a blockbuster does not involve any damage to arthouse films. Failures yes. Because they bring fewer people into the cinema, because fewer young people can approach the big screen, because studios can risk less by lacking surpluses to reinvest in more experimental films.

So, as a reaction, this new generation of independent authors or those belonging to the world of “Great prizes”, took fear in hand. He understood that change must be managed. That fashion can be followed, while maintaining its own identity. James Mangold tried with Logan, and recently we saw Chloé Zaho with Eternals. It is no coincidence that she has been criticized for having bent her style according to Marvel’s needs. And if these criticisms are true, we leave it to the judgment of the individual and this deepening to decide.

On the DC shore this attempt to transport comic book characters into arthouse film is quickly identified by Joker. Even if, on closer inspection, Todd Phillips’ authorial need is not so different from that of Zack Snyder, albeit with different results. In fact, it is undeniable that Snyder has put all of himself into his trilogy. The weaknesses are an expression of this perfect adherence to the director’s vision. Which remains raw, not processed, and therefore imperfect, but genuine for better or for worse.

On the other hand, what is more refined and clever is the shape of Joker. Who does not fully embrace the comic as Snyder does, but rather, is a little ashamed of it. Takes on both hands from Batman: The Killing Joke by Alan Moore, but he does it with distance and a little embarrassment. It distracts attention by citing references that, from what the staging communicates, are clearly more loved: Taxi Driver, King for one night, Cape Fear, Modern times… In short, the great cinema. Even before the big comics.

And that’s okay.

Joker is not a film by a fool, but by a director who has made a precise stylistic choice. Except that this is not always as consistent and effective as it would like you to believe.

When you think of Scorsese’s accusations (that he should have produced the film unless he slipped away for other commitments), Todd Phillips is never included among the directors to whom the finger is pointed. Because with his work he tries to overcome the framework of the genre. He folds it to make another film … apparently far from what we are used to knowing.

Arthur Fleck may very well not become Joker, but another character and the movie would consistently shoot the same from start to finish. Positioning himself so far from the cinecomic he declared that he wanted to compete in another category. That of the movies “Social”, of denunciation, with the great messages to be given without leaving room for the most playful and popular element.

But there, in that championship, the already seen and the banal are always lurking.

Joker has within him some great problems that all revolve around a hinge: Arthur Fleck. Let’s clear all doubts: Joaquin Phoenix does not play the Joker to do a service to the character. She doesn’t love it in its paper version, but she does it because it is a blank sheet in which she can give vent to her talents.

It is in fact excessive and mannerist; fails to hide the actor behind the mask. We never see Arthur, but we always see the actor as the poor boy. The pyrotechnic performance is admired, but it is much harder to see an authentic soul. Which it is instead Jack Nicholson that Heath Ledger they could do. They were going to a thousand while giving the idea of ​​having the brake on. Phoenix goes to a thousand by claiming to go to two thousand.

Arthur embodies the image of the vanquished. A weakling placed on the sidelines of society, mocked and beaten up. A useless waste, one of the many rats that infest the streets. However, Phillips is not interested in his relationship between personal emotions and the psyche. How one affects the other. When he tries to put us in his subjective, he never has the courage to be explicit. He wants to impress with ambiguity: how polished is he? How much does his bloodlust arise from madness and how much from pain? But ultimately what attracts him most is Arthur Fleck as a product. A box fed from the outside, which continuously receives stimuli and reacts on the basis of patterns given by others.

No action of the protagonist is voluntary, everything is induced by external factors (except one thing, to tell the truth, but we will see it in a few lines). The television is almost hypnotic, he observes it for a long time and becomes the bearer of the message of violence that is broadcast live. Fleck wants what the messages of the brands and the media tell him is happiness. That is fame, success, approval. He lives by imitating models, enjoys the aspirations of others.

To see Joker as a product of society is it anyway an acceptable transposition compared to the character in the comics (where instead is the destructive outside, the chaos independent of all)?

We admit yes, since there are many interpretations also on paper. And the important thing is that everything works and is consistent. This is not the case in the film. In fact, this vision would have been effective only if there had been a company at least vaguely delineated. A counterpoint in which complexity resonates. Otherwise what remains is only adolescent anger.

Instead the film puts all the energy into trying to make Arthur interesting, forgetting about the outline. There is no secondary character who is memorable! Sophie by Zazie Beetz is completely nullified by the ambitions of the Fight Club. With a relationship between the two in the balance between reality and much more moved towards the protagonist’s imagination, the character loses all propulsive thrust from the middle onwards. She who was the only counterpoint of light. Long live the construction of a gloomy world, where even Murray turns into a monster on contact with Arthur. But if the protagonist cannot be compared with anyone real, how can we find his choice to reject the good interesting? Or rather: does he really have a choice if he has never seen an alternative?

Because in that universe there is no collective psychology. There is nothing in the film that manages to give nuances to the behavior of the mass. The rich are all very cruel to him. But why? Just for being rich? And the rest of the people, what do they think? How do they think? The film lashes out at the bad guys with the beautiful houses, and never explains why they have become like this: cynical and selfish. He has a lot of fun describing his hero as the only victim without anyone around him extending a charitable hand. Yet there are plenty of Arthur Fleck, the movie says at the end, and they’re ready to hit the streets. We just have never seen them, except they suddenly appear. There is really no possibility of a silent, sly, effective solidarity before valence? What revolutions explode without being even a little prepared before?

The protagonist does not choose, except once, we said. Here lies the biggest slip of Joker. The only act of will that it “Free from chains” is to give in to madness. To accept it as a beautiful and winning part of himself. This translates into the choice to stop following treatment. Doctors, as an institution, are other oppressors. Mental illness is not, in fact, a disorder to be treated, but a superpower that liberates. It goes without saying that this is a mistake not so much in the philosophy of life (we don’t believe that Phillips really thinks it), but in the script itself. Wanting to make an elegy of the oppressed, he fell into the error of shooting in the pile. To see institutions and containment mechanisms everywhere. By mythologizing something too much and condemning what should not be condemned.

The only way out cannot be madness, not in a triumphant and redemptive ending. TO Joker missing the final bitterness, the ambiguity that transforms the character from “99% hero” to a “Murderer with right ideas, but wrong means”. That is the real counterpoint to Batman.

Joker it is certainly a film with many merits, first of which having lined up so many talents and having believed in it to the end. However, it is a profoundly imperfect work, in which the slips are masked by an impeccable visual form. Less original than it claims to be, Joker rejects cinecomic in its narrative form and tries to sell itself as a sought-after poem. Like the great postmodern masterpiece it is not. It invites to overestimate it and, frankly, it is also very satisfying to do so because it pampers and pleases in the idea of ​​having seen something more than what the film actually is. But it is a deception.

Joker it would have been a good cinecomic if he had tried to adopt its precise, punctual, and lucid language, the one capable of speaking about reality by showing fantasy. And then, through that lens, going even deeper. Instead it ended up being a mediocre arthouse film, in which the grotesque and exaggerated trait removes nuances from the very reality that he claims to show.

In conclusion, Joker he wanted at all costs to take advantage of the tensions between the two extremes of cinema. He wanted to stay in the middle winking at the great directors and agreeing with them. It therefore proposes to be an author, but not too much. Get inspired by the DC world, but not too much. Succeeding in both, but without truly triumphing in either. By dint of being in the middle it has become a film that unleashes the lowest emotions; the opposite of what he wanted to be. He does so by shouting more simplistic slogans than he was proposing, without even realizing it. In short: he wanted to get out unscathed, instead he became the first victim of a war between cinema “tall” And “low” that he created himself.



