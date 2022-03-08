Why do we say no to Zelensky who says: close the Ukrainian sky. Interview with Tom Nichols

The only way that Putin has to save himself is to push the West into war: precisely for this reason no fly zone it is a military intervention that NATO excludes, the American essayist, expert in security, nuclear weapons, Russia and democracy, tells us

Close the sky, Volodymyr Zelensky tells us, close the sky of Ukraine or we will all become slaves, repeats the Ukrainian president, begging the Western countries to wage war against Russia with him. Not just by providing weapons and military support, not just by sanctioning Vladimir Putin’s regime, not just by considering putting the European stamp on Ukraine: by fighting. There no fly zone and this: a direct military intervention that NATO excludes because, it says, it would be a declaration of war. But hasn’t Putin already done it, the declaration of war and the war? Can we really watch the president of a state (which we have persisted in not defining a dictator) who redraws the borders of another state with bombs, creating a humanitarian crisis that, in Europe, has not been seen since the mid-twentieth century? The answer for now is yes.