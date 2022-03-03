Why do you advise taking Complex B when exercising for the first time?

with the trend fitness It has increased the consumption of foods, vitamins and nutrients that benefit the system of people who exercise regularly.

In this regard, doubts have arisen about the positive impact that the consumption of Complex B can bring, because according to the Life Laboratories portal, when exercising, the body needs more vitamins and minerals, which contain this supplement.

These, according to the company, favor energy metabolism and provide analgesic effects against pain. Among the vitamins contained in the complex, the capacities to increase energy, produce red blood cells and stimulate defenses are added.

What nutrients are needed to increase muscle mass?

Proteins are large, complex molecules that perform many critical functions in the body. They are found in every cell and are required by the body to strengthen and keep bones, muscles, and skin in good condition.

They are made up of hundreds or thousands of smaller units called amino acids, which are linked together in long chains. There are 20 different types of amino acids that can be combined to form a protein, explains the medical library MedlinePlus.

Although each case must be treated individually, the general recommendation for protein intake per day for older people is between 1 and 1.5 grams per kilogram of body weight. These molecules can be found in some foods of animal origin and in others of vegetable origin.

Likewise, it is important to know the other nutrients and what is required for there to be an increase in muscle mass, according to the portal CDAG.

Eat six times a day: The body must receive multiple, but small amounts of meals to maintain proper control over blood sugar levels and activated metabolism, thus stimulating muscle production.

Limit processed foods: These foods generally have a low nutritional value. Such foods tend to be high in calories and poor in nutrients.

Stay hydrated: water and low-calorie beverages help keep your body hydrated so you can perform better in the gym.

Choosing strategic carbohydrates: These can be consumed in two ways, the first is with fast-acting starches such as rice, bread and pasta, which rapidly increase blood sugar levels; and complex carbohydrates like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, which are also high in fiber and gradually raise blood sugar. The latter are the most important when looking for a low-fat body.

Preferably consume lean proteins: the best sources of lean protein are chicken, turkey, fish, lean beef, and low-fat dairy products.