Why do you get so much spam in your email and some alternatives to avoid it?

we will explain The main reasons why you get so much spam in your email, something that even if you create a new account can end up happening increasingly, until it becomes a real annoyance. This advertising, especially when you have not requested it, is not only annoying, but it can end up causing you to miss important emails because you have to navigate through so many ads.

In addition to this, then we are going to give you some tips to avoid some of this spam, and so you can take a little control of your inbox. These tips won’t work for all emails, but they might work for most of them.

Reasons why you receive spam

There are various reasons why you may end up receiving spam advertising emails, and sometimes you may even request them without realizing it. And one of the reasons is that when registering on some sites you can end up checking the box to receive advertising emails. Sometimes, because this box is checked by default, and sometimes, because the website is designed to make it seem that it is mandatory to check it to register.

Also, you may end up receiving spam simply because you register on insecure pages or that sell your data. Even if you do not accept that they send you emails, they may end up selling your information directly or obtaining it through cookies, and send it to other companies along with data such as the theme of the page, so that you receive related spam emails.

Another important error can be make your email address public. If you publish your email in front of everyone in a forum, a publication on social networks or in any freely accessible forum or site, not only anyone can see it, but also the bots and automations that crawl the network in search of emails .

But there are times when it’s not even a mistake. Because there can always be a situation where a great totally reliable service to which you are registered suffers a hack, and that your email ends up in a massive data breach. In these cases, having your email leaked is the least of your problems, because your password may have also been leaked. However, this can cause a sudden increase in the flow of spam you receive.

You must also have beware of any internet promotion, because on many occasions they will ask you to register to opt for it, or even download something. In these cases, keep in mind that the email addresses you add in any promotion or Internet advertisement will almost certainly end up receiving a lot of advertising from this and other campaigns.

Finally, the problem may simply be not having good protections in your email client, because it has an anti spam filter that is not effective. It may also be that your PC is not well protected, and that some malware extracts information such as your email.

How to avoid receiving this spam

We are going to give you tips to avoid spam in the same order in which we have mentioned the problems. Therefore, the first thing you should do is pay attention to registration forms, and make sure you do not check the boxes to receive advertising emails. These are never mandatory when registering, but they are there for you to click and mark in addition to accepting the terms of a web page.

As for the records on other websites than the one we mentioned at the beginning, here the advice that I would give you is that create a second email to register on pages you don’t know, or that you will only need occasionally. This may not prevent you from ending up using one that does traffic with your data on a daily basis, but you can prevent all that do from flooding your personal mail.

It is also important that try never to post your email address on a forum or social network. If you have to give someone your email, let it be through the platform’s private or personal message system, but try never to do it openly and in full view of everyone.

It is also advisable to check if your data has been leaked on the Internet, because in addition to passwords in these large leaks, emails are also disseminated, which can be collected by advertising companies. Therefore, be very careful of these leaks to understand the mail spikes. And don’t download to use an antivirus to protect yourself from harmful applications that, among other things, can extract your mail.

As for Internet promotions, it is clear that we all like to try our luck at some point with a campaign, discount or sweepstakes. Here, the advice would be the same as the one I gave you a couple of paragraphs before, try always use a secondary email address to register on suspicious or unknown pages, so that advertising reaches you at this address and not the main one.

Another thing that is almost imperative is that you take your time to set up spam filters for your email. Messages that are spam do not simply delete them, but you should mark them as spam so that the mail filters them better. Besides, many clients like Gmail have an option to unsubscribesomething that can be used when your email has been registered in a distribution list that sends you spam nonstop.