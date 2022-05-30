Why do you have to start trail running like Kendall Jenner?

Here are the 5 advantages of this practice that will make you want to get started, too:

A balance between physical and mental effort

Requiring total muscle engagement, trail running is the perfect sport for burning calories without even realizing it. Running in the great outdoors often involves rough terrain, which forces the body to stay sheathed to maintain support and balance. The changes of rhythm according to the obstacles are also excellent for the heart, allowing to improve cardio and endurance. The trail is also ideal to soothe the mind. In the heart of nature, this sport offers a bowl of precious oxygen, which will protect you from the ambient pollution of big cities. Clean air that energizes the mind and calms stress over the long term.

Anywhere and anytime

If there is one thing that can be found everywhere in the world, it is obviously the great outdoors. A park, a forest, a lake, a beach: there is no shortage of natural spaces to put on your sneakers and practice trail running, internationally. Such is the strength of this sport: all you need is a pair of high-performance shoes and appropriate clothing to get started. Early in the morning, or when leaving the office, trail running has no timetable and can be practiced all year round, provided you adapt your equipment to the seasons, of course.

Go on an adventure

The trail has no borders. Marvel at unexpected landscapes, discover unsuspected fauna and flora, run to the rhythm of nature: this sport allows an unlimited escape. Indeed, your race is built according to your desires: no map or predefined circuit, you decide where to go, where to turn, where to accelerate. No race is alike, which makes each trail truly unique. Alone at the controls, your freedom is total: a jubilant carte blanche that allows you to savor every moment.

A sport that unites

The most of the trail? It can be practiced in total autonomy, as well as in a group. Each option has its advantages. Solitude encourages introspection and time for yourself, perfect for recharging the batteries serenely. The energy of a group provides a tenfold motivation, and allows you to spend an excellent moment of complicity. In any case, it is clear that the trail allows you to unite: young and old, amateurs and experienced, everyone can come together for an outdoor trail!

Endless progression opportunities

Practiced in leisure or in competition, the trail offers wide possibilities of progression. Without any distance or time constraints, you have plenty of time to adapt your outings according to your ambitions. You can start with a 5 km course, then increase the pace to a 10 km, while improving your time, if you wish. Very popular, trail running is also the subject of numerous competitions organized throughout France. 10 km, 18 km or even 32 km, the choice is endless to exceed your limits!

