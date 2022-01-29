Why do you often have eye pain? All the causes and possible remedies

Eye pain is a fairly common problem and has many causes behind it. Find out which are the main ones and how to remedy them.

When suffering from eye pain, the first thing to do is try to understand why. In fact, it is a rather annoying problem that in the long run can make it more difficult to carry out simple tasks.

Behind the pangs, burning or unpleasant sensations in the eyes, allergies, neuralgia, migraines and more serious pathologies can hide. For this reason it is always very important to try to understand what kind of pain it is and consult a doctor to understand the causes and find a solution together.

Pain in the eyes: why it comes and how to cure it

Eye pain can present itself in different ways. Sometimes it may involve the eyeball while at other times you may have the sensation of a stinging pain just behind or around the eye.

In some circumstances it may appear on its own while in another it may be accompanied by tearing, swollen eyelids, red eyes, etc … For pain in the eye sockets, in most cases the underlying problem is a headache which in fact tends to appear shortly before or together with the aforementioned pain.

This can be both primary and secondary and for this reason it should always be investigated with the doctor in order to exclude serious pathologies in order to better focus on the symptoms and find a remedy capable of relieving the pain.

Cluster headache sufferers will already know that pain behind and around the eye is one of the most common symptoms. Staying on the subject of migraines, even the one with aura can affect the eyes and make it really intolerable.

Obviously there are also more “light” and transient causes such as allergies. In this case, the pain in the eyes is almost always associated with tearing or redness and in most cases it is also possible to find other allergic symptoms.

In the latter case, once the cause has been ascertained, antihistamines or eye drops can then be used. In the event that the allergy has nothing to do with it and there are not even forms of neuralgia or eye infections, all that remains is to concentrate on the migraine, trying to identify its type and finding the most effective remedy. In the meantime, you can help yourself with over-the-counter medications or by staying in the dark with your eyes closed and a warm cloth on the area.

As always, asking your doctor for an opinion is always the first action to consider, especially if you suffer from other diseases or are being treated with drugs that could in some way cause some of the symptoms listed above.

Although rarely, in fact, eye pain can also be caused by the incorrect interaction of some drugs, by allergies to them or by an incorrect dosage.