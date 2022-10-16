Why do your fans wear pink every October 3?

For several years now, fans of the American film ‘heavy girls‘, wear pink every October 3.

However, surely you must be wondering why the fans of the film released in 2004 wear clothes of this color every year. We tell you.

It should be noted that the film was released a June 25thso actually the anniversary is not celebrated of the movie.

Actually, this October 3rd is celebrated the groom’s dayalthough, this is not the reason why, the fans of ‘Mean Girls‘ wear this color; we explain to you

Why do Mean Girls fans wear pink every October 3?

Let us remember that the leading character of the film, Cady Heronwho gives life Linsey Lohanis in love with aaron samuelsembodied by Jonathan Bennett.

In one of the scenes, the protagonist remembers with emotion, the times she had contact with Aron and exactly, on October 3 they had contact.

“On October 3, he asked me what day it was”, Cady is heard saying in this scene.

It is due to this that said date was determined to be the official day of heavy girlsand to commemorate it, their fans wear pink.

On the other hand, the color was determined because regina georgerole played by Rachel McAdams had dress rules and, precisely, she asked her friends wear pink every wednesday.

they could only tie your hair once a week and only used sportswear on fridays. Breaking any of these rules, merited not sit at the table of ‘The plastics’.

Should we wear pink this October 3?

Some fans do not wear pink every October 3, as they claim that this did not go with the philosophy of Las plasticas, since it does not always fall on a Wednesday, the day on which they were allowed to wear this color.

Despite this, many others enjoy commemorating ‘heavy girls‘, without seeking too much explanation to the matter.